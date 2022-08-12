Baseball’s most storied rivalry meets up again as our team from the Bronx travels to Boston to kick off a three-game series. We break down the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds with a full preview of the matchup right here.

The New York Yankees (71-41) have been slipping a bit as we round into the second half of the season. A little perspective helps, though: While the Yankees may not be at the top of the league standings anymore, it’s still ridiculous that the Yankees in “bad form” are still the fourth-best team in baseball. However, a couple of wins against their Boston rivals can’t hurt to boost New York’s morale.

Leading the AL East, the Yankees are 10 games ahead of the Blue Jays and remain within the top three favorites to win the World Series. They’ve had an unusual string of losses recently, going 2-8 in their last 10 games against St. Louis and Seattle. But if you’re gonna have a slump, have it now, and not in October, right?

On the other side, the Red Sox (55-58) are dead last in the AL East. Against the Yankees this season, they have a middling record at 4-6. Boston had a fantastic June but have seen a slew of lopsided losses since the All-Star break. However, the Red Sox have won four of their last 10 games, which is more than the Yankees can say right now.

The Bronx Bombers could use a boost, and their Red Sox rivalry might just be enough to wake them back up.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Friday, Aug 12, 7:10 p.m. ET — Domingo German (1-2) vs. Nathan Eovaldi (5-3) German returned to the mound on July 21 after spending most of the season on the IL. He’s slowly getting back to form, trending in the right direction. His current ERA is 5.09 with 13 strikeouts and 1.53 WHIP.

Domingo German (1-2) vs. Nathan Eovaldi (5-3) Saturday, Aug 13, 7:15 p.m. ET — Frankie Montas (4-9) vs. Kutter Crawford (3-4) Montas is struggling a bit fresh off his trade to the Yankees. In his debut as a Yankee, Montas only lasted three innings, and the team lost 12-9. But a trade takes some time to warm up, and Montas is expected to be a solid starter for the New York team as they set their eyes on the World Series.

Frankie Montas (4-9) vs. Kutter Crawford (3-4) Sunday, Aug 14, 7:08 p.m. ET — Jameson Taillon (11-2) vs. TBD In Taillon’s last outing, Monday against Seattle, he pitched 7 innings, allowed 3 runs, including 2 homers, and struck out 6. He got the win, though, in the Yankees’ 9-4 victory. He’s been excellent this season overall and is maintaining an ERA of 3.95, WHIP of 1.14, and has 104 strikeouts.

Jameson Taillon (11-2) vs. TBD

Injury Updates for the New York Yankees

Matt Carpenter fractured his left foot in Monday’s win against the Mariners, though he says he doesn’t need surgery and hopes to come back this season. On Wednesday, Josh Breaux was placed on the seven-day injured list and Everson Pereira is listed as day-to-day.

Giancarlo Stanton has resumed baseball activities, but the Yankees haven’t given a timeline for his return.

Player Props for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Domingo German

German spent the first half of the season out with a shoulder injury. He had a rough start in his season debut on July 21, pitching just 3 innings and allowing 6 hits for 5 runs and only 2 strikeouts. But he’s building back to his former strength, playing longer each game he starts. In his last game against St. Louis, German pitched 5 innings, got 3 strikeouts, and only allowed 4 hits and 1 run.

Anthony Rizzo

Rizzo missed five games due to back tightness, though his team made the most of it with a birthday cake Monday that said, “We go your back.” We love to see it! Rizzo was back on Wednesday against the Mariners. He had four at-bats and was struck out twice. Overall this season he’s slashing at .224/.344/.506.

Aaron Judge

The Yankees may be in a rut, but Aaron Judge is anything but. Judge has continued to dominate at the plate, hitting his 45th home run Wednesday against Seattle. He is slashing at .304/.396/.681.