Mets vs. Phillies Odds & Player Props: Red-Hot Mets Look To Keep Rolling

The New York Mets are marching through the league to the sound of blaring trumpets. Oh no, wait, that’s just closer Edwin Díaz walking on to the league’s most viral entrance song!

Díaz and Co. are looking pretty unstoppable in this second half of the season. The Mets (73-39) have surged in the MLB standings with a record of 15-4 since the All-Star break. They’ve even passed their New York rivals, the Yankees (71-41), who used to seem, well, unpassable. Now only the Dodgers (77-33) stand between the Mets and the league lead. Their Mets’ World Series odds are also getting shorter.

By all accounts, the Mets are gelling in a big way this season, with players like Lindor and Alonso communicating well and solidifying their role as leaders on the team. While they floundered a bit in June, the team has hit a stride that seems like it’s not slowing down.

Get up to a $1,500 Risk-Free Bet at Caesars Sportsbook –> Bet on Mets vs. Phillies Now

Okay, so what about the Phillies? While Philadelphia (62-49) isn’t the powerhouse team we’re seeing from New York, they’re in a pretty position to end their playoff drought, which is the longest in the National League. They’re in third place in the NL East behind the Mets and the Braves. Currently, they’re sitting 10.5 games behind the Mets and 15.5 behind the Dodgers, who lead the NL.

The Phillies came out swinging in June with a 19-8 record. They slowed their roll in July but have picked up the momentum again in the second half of the season. Their 3-0 loss to Miami yesterday broke a seven-game winning streak, which was preceded by a five-game winning streak before a 13-1 loss to Atlanta on August 2.

The Mets are 9-3 against the Phillies so far this season, so yeah, our money is on New York. Here are the best odds, updates, and prop bets for the Phillies at Mets tonight.

Top 3 Sportsbooks for Baseball Betting

MLB games are the perfect way to take advantage of NY sportsbooks’ sports betting bonuses. You can get great odds on home runs, strikeouts, walks, total hits, and more. We’ve got the best promo codes for the top three NY sportsbooks for baseball betting.

Best Odds for Mets vs. Phillies

If you’re using a promo code, you probably want to get the best odds, too! We’ve got a roundup of the best Mets vs. Phillies odds across NY online sportsbooks. See the current run lines, moneylines, and total and get the most competitive odds.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Mets vs. Phillies

Friday, Aug 12, 7:10 p.m. ET — Ranger Suarez (8-5) vs. Max Scherzer (8-2) Since Scherzer’s return to the mound in July, he’s been putting up the numbers he was hired for. For the 2022 season, he has a cumulative ERA of 1.98, 0.90 WHIP, and 120 strikeouts.

Saturday, Aug 13, 7:10 p.m. ET — Aaron Nola (8-8) vs. Jacob deGrom (1-0) deGrom is back, and he’s already making his ace presence felt. He’s started just two games so far and pitched 10.2 innings as he eases back into the rotation. But he already has 18 strikeouts and only allowed 4 hits.

Sunday, Aug 14, 1:40 p.m. ET — Zack Wheeler (11-5) vs. TBD

Injury Updates for the New York Mets

Joey Lucchesi is expected to start facing hitting in batting practice in the next few weeks after being placed on the 60-day IL. Tylor Megill should throw his first bullpen session this weekend.

Mets vs. Phillies Player Props

Get ready to wager on some player props because we’ve got the best odds on prop bets for Mets players here. You can also use player props to access welcome offers on New York’s online sportsbooks.

Max Scherzer

Scherzer and deGrom are back, giving the Mets their two ace pitchers at a clutch moment in the season. But Scherzer has emphasized the importance of the full lineup, showing that team-focused mindset we’re growing accustomed to from these Mets. But don’t let his humility fool you — Scherzer has anchored his spot on the Mets with 61 strikeouts in 45.3 innings played since he came back on July 5.

Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor continue to be both the stars and the beloved leaders of this Mets team. Alonso went 3-for-5 in Wednesday’s 10-2 win against the Reds and got his 96th RBI of the season. He has 29 home runs, one of the highest counts in the league, and is slashing at .282/.360/.542.

Francisco Lindor

Lindor is the other half of the red-hot offensive duo that’s taking the Mets to its current heights. In Wednesday’s game, Lindor tied two Mets records and was instrumental in bringing the team a 10-2 win over the Reds. He pushed his run-scoring streak to 13 games, tying for the longest streak in club history. Then he got his 80th and 81st RBIs, tying for most in a season by a Mets shortstop. Lindor is slashing at .270/.349/.464.