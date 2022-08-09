Could this be the year NY Giants‘ running back Saquon Barkley rebounds to his star form? In his rookie days, he broke rushing records and won Offensive Rookie of the Year. But two years of injuries have seen Barkley sidelined. Still, some pundits are saying to bet on Barkley, so we’ve rounded up the best Saquon Barkley odds as you prepare to cheer on the Giants this season.

Barkley is already making headlines at training camp — both good and bad. He hustled through several pileups on Sunday, showing off his signature athleticism. Reports say he seems to have found his old form with elite speed and agility. Good.

Not so good? On Monday, Giants training camp was in disarray as a brawl broke out on the field. The instigating event seems to be Barkley lowering his shoulder into Aaron Robinson. But players joked about it afterward, even taking to Twitter to make fun of themselves.

This pic tho 😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/G2O13guC9K — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) August 8, 2022

It looks like Barkley wasn’t involved much past the shoulder incident, but it sure makes for a story!

With the Giants angling to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, a healthy, hungry Barkley might be just the ticket they need. He’s broken and set rushing-yard records in the past, and our money is on the chance he can get some of the magic back.

Let’s look at Barkley’s odds for the season and the overall outlook on rushing yards in the NFL.

Saquon Barkley’s Regular Season Rushing Yards Over/Under

While Barkley’s 2022 numbers are set a bit lower than his career highs — which makes sense — his odds are still looking pretty good across NY sportsbooks. Here are the most competitive odds on Saquon Barkley’s rushing and receiving yards for the regular season.

Wager Odds Total Regular Season Rushing Yards Total Regular Season Rushing & Receiving Yards Total Regular Season Rushing Touchdowns

Top Odds for Regular Season Rushing Yards

Barkley is currently sitting in the top 10 for odds on most rushing yards, but he’s still behind the leaders, who are expected to go over 1,300. Here’s an updated list of all the odds on regular season rushing yards.

Can Barkley Beat the Odds This Season?

Before being drafted second overall by the Giants in 2018, Barkley already had some significant rushing records under his belt. At Penn State, Barkley set several records for the college, including most total yards in one game and most rushing touchdowns in a career.

But that’s just college. What about the pros?

As a rookie in 2018, Barkley achieved NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after he set multiple league and franchise records and surpassed 1,300 regular season rushing yards. In 2019, he again surpassed 1,000 rushing yards, becoming the only running back in Giants’ history to have 1,000+ rushing yards in their first two seasons.

Unfortunately, the outlook since 2019 hasn’t been so rosy. Barkley tore his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season, effectively ending his competitive year. He also struggled with injuries and health issues in 2021.

Barkley is healthy again this year for the first time. If he can stay healthy, we hope to see some of that speed and agility back on the field — and we’re betting on a good year.

