Yankees vs. Mariners: Best Odds, Player Props, and Injury Updates

The Pinstripes are in Seattle tonight to take on the Mariners, and we’ve got your best Yankees vs Mariners odds along with a full preview of the matchup.

The New York Yankees (70-39) seemed nearly unstoppable in the month of June, with six losses in 28 games. Unfortunately, that steam train has slowed, and the Yankees have fallen 5.5 games behind the Dodgers and are in a dead heat with the New York Mets. They went 13-13 in July and, after winning their first game in August against the Mariners, went on to lose their last five.

Since it seems like their last Mariners series put them on a bad streak, we’re hoping this follow-up can be a little bit of a revenge match.

In theory, the Mariners (59-51) should be pretty easy prey to the Yankees. After all, despite setbacks, the Yankees are still at the top of the AL East, while the Mariners are trailing the Astros in the AL West by a whole 11 games.

But not so fast. This Seattle team is playing hard and having a surprisingly good season with their eyes set on breaking a decades-long playoff drought. Now, with the addition of two-time All-Star Luis Castillo to their pitching rotatioin, the Mariners are looking set to make their playoff dreams a reality.

The odds are close, and we’re hoping for an exciting series.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Yankees vs. Mariners

Monday, Aug 8, 10:10 p.m. ET — Jameson Taillon (10-2) vs. Logan Gilbert (10-4) Taillon had a bad game against the Mariners last week, allowing 5 runs in 4.2 innings. More on that below, but he should be able to rally as he’s been a superb pitcher all season and is posting an ERA of 3.96, 1.16 WHIP, and 98 strikeouts.

Jameson Taillon (10-2) vs. Logan Gilbert (10-4) Tuesday, Aug 9, 10:10 p.m. ET — Gerrit Cole (9-4) vs. Luis Castillo (5-4) Cole has also struggled at the start of the season’s second half. He’s only won two of his last five decisions and had a cumulative ERA of 4.03 in July compared to 2.73 in June. But Cole is an ace, and most fans are rightfully hopeful that the rut can’t last forever.

Gerrit Cole (9-4) vs. Luis Castillo (5-4) Wednesday, Aug 10, 4:10 p.m. ET — Nestor Cortes (9-3) vs. Robbie Ray (8-8) Cortes has had a stellar season, including his trip to the All-Star Game. While the team is keeping an eye on his innings count, he’s been one of the most consistent players for the Yankees even during this mid-season slump. He’s currently posting an ERA of 2.57, 1.02 WHIP, and 115 strikeouts.

Nestor Cortes (9-3) vs. Robbie Ray (8-8)

Injury Updates for the New York Yankees

Anthony Rizzo has been out for three consecutive games with recurring back spasms. The same problem kept him out four games in early July. He is currently day to day.

Player Props for Yankees vs. Mariners

Jameson Taillon

Taillon’s bad showing last Tuesday was in part due to the news of Jordan Montgomery’s trade, which hit the team about an hour before the first pitch. Montgomery was Taillon’s closest friend on the team. (It also hurts that a few days after the trade to the Cardinals, Montgomery held the Yankees to five scoreless innings!) With a weekend to process the change, we hope to see Taillon back to his usual pitching vigor.

DJ LeMahieu

LeMahieu was a bright spot on the Yankees in their 12-9 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. He went 3-for-6 with two doubles, a homer, and two runs. He’s had multiple hits in five of his last eight games, and his slash line is now at .288/.393/.435.

Aaron Judge

Judge is still on top of the home run race with 43 homers so far this season. Kyle Schwarber is number two and he’s a whole nine home runs behind Judge. Now we’re all just watching to see if he can break former Yankee Roger Maris’ AL record of 61 home runs. It won’t hurt if he can hit a homer or two against the Mariners this week. Here’s hoping we get to see history this season!

