The battle at the top of the NL East resumes tonight, Aug. 4. The Atlanta Braves (63-42) travel to New York to face off against the Mets (66-38) at Citi Field. For Mets fans and sports bettors alike, we’ve got the best odds for Mets vs. Braves and a preview of the matchup.

The two teams will play five games from Thursday through Sunday, including a doubleheader on Saturday. This series is a big deal for the Mets. If they win, they’ll most likely earn a spot in the division series as one of the two top seeds next to the Dodgers.

The Mets have slipped in the overall standings for the NL, falling 5 games behind the Dodgers. But they’ve been playing well, winning 8 of their last 11 games. Seven of those wins were consecutive, with sweeps of the Yankees and the Marlins.

With the return of ace pitcher Jacob deGrom, Mets fans are feeling optimistic about the team’s chances to boost those wins again and have a shot at the pennant. After all, this 2022 Mets team was already good enough to win without deGrom. His presence raises the ceiling for what’s possible.

The Braves are third in the NL and are 3.5 games behind the Mets in the NL East. They’ve won 7 of their last 11 games since the All-Star break, keeping a solid hold on their position. They had a solid trade deadline, extending Austin Riley’s contract and acquiring closer Raisel Iglesias from the Angels.

The last time the Mets and Braves faced off was on the Braves’ home turf, but the Mets still won two of the three games. We’ve got our money on another Mets win tonight.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Mets vs. Braves

Thursday, Aug 4, 7:10 p.m. ET — Kyle Wright (13-4) vs. Carlos Carrasco (11-4) Carrasco has been a force for the Mets this whole season, with a particularly bullish July. He’s posting an ERA of 3.79 and WHIP of 1.31 and has 108 strikeouts. We’ve got player props for Carrasco below.

Friday, Aug 5, 7:10 p.m. ET — Ian Anderson (9-6) vs. Taijuan Walker (9-2) Walker has been the anchor of the Mets’ rotation while Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom recovered on the injured list. His most recent outing was a little disappointing, with 3 runs and just 5.2 innings pitched, but he’s had a strong season, posting an ERA of 2.79, a WHIP of 1.13, and 80 strikeouts.

Saturday, Aug 6, 1:10 p.m. ET — TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Aug 6, 7:10 p.m. ET — TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Aug 7, 4:10 p.m. ET — Spencer Strider (6-3) vs. Jacob deGrom (0-0) DeGrom is back, baby! He’s been out since last year, and the Mets have been anxiously awaiting his return. Now they have two aces in their rotation, just in time for the back half of the season. deGrom threw well in his first outing on Tuesday, with a 99 mph first pitch. Five innings and 59 pitches later — 13 of which were over 100 mph — fans were feeling good about his return. Over his career, he has an ERA of 2.49.



Injury Updates for the New York Mets

As we’ve mentioned several times, the big news for the Mets is that deGrom is back. But this week also saw the return of Trevor May, and we expect to see James McCann rejoin during the series against Atlanta.

Other returns expected in August include Tylor Megill, Dominic Smith, and Drew Smith.

Player Props for Mets vs. Braves

Carlos Carrasco

When we say that the Mets were strong even before deGrom’s return, we’re in part talking about Carlos Carrasco. Carrasco had an incredible July, with a scoreless streak that lasted over 18 innings. In his last start Saturday against the Marlins, he struck out seven across 7.2 scoreless innings.

Pete Alonso

Alonso may not be dominating the home run crown race, but he’s still in the top five with 28 home runs so far this season. He hit his 28th on Wednesday against the Nationals, giving the Mets a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning. His slash line is at .276/.354/.547.

Francisco Lindor

Lindor had a heck of a showing against the Nationals, hitting a three-run homer in the top of the sixth to clinch their 7-3 win on Monday. He’s having a far better second year with the Mets and has continued to improve all season. His current slash line is .262/.338/.459.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon