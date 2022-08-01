The Seattle Mariners head to the Bronx tonight, Aug. 1, to take on the weakened but still formidable New York Yankees. This Yankees vs. Mariners series is critical for New York, which lost ground to the Dodgers as we enter August and face Tuesday’s trade deadline. We’ve got everything you need to know before the game and all the most competitive odds on the New York sports betting apps.

It’s been a bit of an uphill battle for the Yankees (69-34) since the All-Star break. They were swept twice — once in a two-game series in Houston and again in the two-game Subway Series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. They’ve gone 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the LA Dodgers (68-33) have passed up the Yankees again in World Series odds. LA has gone 7-3 since the break. The two teams are now neck and neck for the top spot.

While not in contention for the lead in the AL, the Mariners (55-48) are doing well this year, ranking second behind the Astros in the AL West. They’ve won four of their last 10 games, but they pulled out an impressive win against the Astros on Saturday, proving they can get a win over a top team.

The Yankees were back home against the Royals over the weekend and back to their top form. They nearly swept the four-game series but lost 8-6 in the final game yesterday. Hopefully, they can rally for a strong series this week against Seattle.

Top 3 Sportsbooks for Baseball Betting

Mariners at Yankees is an excellent opportunity to get started with a new sportsbook and use the top NY sports betting bonuses. You can find competitive odds on home runs, strikeouts, walks, total hits, and more.

Here are the best promo codes for the top three NY sportsbooks for baseball betting.

📱 Sportsbook 💰 NY Sports Betting Promo ✅ Claim Now Caesars NY $1,500 Risk-Free Bet Click to Claim

(Code: SHARPBET15) FanDuel NY $1,000 No Sweat First Bet Click to Claim Promo DraftKings NY $50 Free Bet

+ $1,000 Deposit Match Click to Claim Promo

Best Odds for the Next New York Yankees Game

The Yankees are favored to win the first game tonight. Get the most competitive odds for the Yankees vs. Mariners and see the best bets for moneylines, run lines, and totals. The opening pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Yankees vs. Mariners

Monday, Aug 1, 7:05 p.m. ET — Marco Gonzales (6-10) vs. Domingo German (0-1) German is back after missing the first half of the season due to a right shoulder impingement. It will take him a while to build up his momentum and stat sheet, so this series opener will be crucial. His 2022 ERA is 8.22 compared to his career of 4.62. He’ll bring that 2022 number down as he starts more games.

Tuesday, Aug 2, 7:05 p.m. ET — Logan Gilbert (10-4) vs. Jameson Taillon (10-2) Taillon faced a bit of a rough patch in July, particularly against the Orioles when he pitched 2.2 innings and allowed two runs and three walks. He returned stronger against the Royals with six scoreless innings, two walks, and eight strikeouts. Taillon has an era of 3.72 this season.

Wednesday, Aug 3, 1:05 p.m. ET — Luis Castillo (4-4) vs. Gerrit Cole (9-3) Cole has been a solid presence for the Yankees this year, though a soggy field in the second half of their game against the Royals put a damper on his last start. Cole has an ERA of 3.30 in 2022 and a WHIP of 1.03. This will be Castillo’s first appearance for Seattle after being acquired in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds.



Injury Updates for the New York Yankees

The Yankees had some good updates over the weekend on some player recoveries. Giancarlo Stanton is scheduled to resume throwing and other activities early this week and could play again within ten days.

Zack Britton has been recovering from surgery since March 13 and is expected to start pitching to face hitters this week.

Luis Severino has missed 15 games due to a low-grade right lat strain. He should start throwing again today and may return in early September.

Player Props for Yankees vs. Mariners

Domingo German

German spent the first half of the season recovering from injury but made his return after the All-Star break. He had a tough first outing against the Astros, allowing five runs in three innings. But in his next start against the Mets, although the team lost 302, German rallied to get better numbers – allowing just two runs and striking out seven in 4 ½ innings.

Aaron Judge

Judge went into the stratosphere in the Yankees’ series against the Royals, hitting his 42nd home run of the season and his 200th career homer on Saturday. In the two games prior, he’d knocked down his 39th, 40th, and 41st. After getting a walk-off home run in Game 1, he came back in Game 2 with a two-run homer in the third inning and a grand slam in the eighth. He’s the second-fastest ever to 200, and he’s well ahead of this season’s home run competition with 42 home runs. Kyle Schwarber is the next best at 33.

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann