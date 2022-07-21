The Yankees are heading to Houston this week for a doubleheader on Thursday.

We’re officially on the other side of the MLB All-Star Break, and it’s time for teams to get serious about the playoffs. Of course, the postseason is still about three months away, but wagers are heating up on New York sports betting apps for who will make the playoffs and who will win the World Series.

The New York Yankees (64-28) and the Houston Astros (59-32) are two of the top contenders for this year’s World Series title. Needless to say, their doubleheader on Thursday will be closely watched by oddsmakers and sports bettors alike.

Going into the doubleheader, which is two games rescheduled from April, the Astros are 4.5 games behind the Yankees. Only the Dodgers are closer, at 3 games behind. The Yankees showed some weakness before going into the All-Star break, though, going 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Astros are 6-4 in their last 10 games.

With both teams coming back fairly rested after the three-day break, we’re anticipating an exciting series.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Yankees vs. Astros

Thursday, July 21, 1:10 p.m. ET — Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.26 ERA) vs. Cristian Javier (6-5, 3.22 ERA)

Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.26 ERA) vs. Cristian Javier (6-5, 3.22 ERA) Thursday, July 21, 6:40 p.m. ET — Domingo German (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Luis Garcia (7-5, 3.65 ERA)

Injury Updates for the New York Yankees

Domingo German is back after spending the first half of the season on the 60-day IL due to a shoulder injury. He will fill Luis Severino’s rotation spot. Severino was placed on the 15-day IL on July 16 for a lat injury. Miguel Castro also joined the IL on July 16 with a shoulder injury and won’t throw for at least the next three weeks. Ron Marinaccio is supposed to start his rehab assignment this week.

Giancarlo Stanton

In the last seven games before the All-Star break, Stanton homered four times and drove in nine runs. Then he hit a two-run home run in the All-Star game and won MVP honors.

D.J. LeMahieu

Surrounded in the lineup by mashers, it’s easy for the lighter-hitting LeMahieu to get lost in the shuffle. His .279 batting average trails only Aaron Judge, and his .383 OBP leads the team. Heading into the All-Star break he hit .377 and had an OBP of .578 in 11 games.

Aaron Judge

The big news on Judge over the weekend was his cryptic interview with Marly Rivera when she asked him if he plans to stay with the Yankees after this year. “We got a lot of great Yankees on this team, you know, there are a lot of great Yankees [that will] be here for a long time,” Judge said.

Not exactly a yes. His free agency begins after this season, and he already passed on a seven-year, $213.5 million extension from the Yankees. Judge is having a banger of a season, too, leading the home run race for nearly the entire season, with 33 so far. As of the All-Star Break, his slash line is .284/.364/.618.

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray