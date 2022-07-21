The MLB All-Star game is in the books, and it’s back to business for the boys of summer.

The NL East-leading New York Mets are gearing up to host a three-game set against the struggling San Diego Padres this weekend, and Mets fans have a chance to get an extra $100 on top of their winnings with a new Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SHARP5X.

Grab 5-to-1 odds on a NY Mets wager with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SHARP5X

Caesars Sportsbook NY is running a promo where you can back the Mets with a $20 bet, and if they win, you’ll receive a $100 payout. Use the promo code ______ to claim the offer.

How it Works: Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SHARP5X

The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code will be available through 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 24. Just place a $20 moneyline bet on any of the Mets’ three games against San Diego, and your first wager will qualify for the promotion.

You can place as many wagers as you like on the games, but it will only be your FIRST wager that is eligible for the promo, so choose wisely. That wager must have odds of -200 or below. A wager of -201 or -202, would not qualify.

Here’s how to do it.

Click on one of the promo links in this article, like this one. While signing up, enter the promo code SHARP5X Choose the game you want to wager $20 on Place your bet Cheer on the Mets for your chance to win $100

Signing up for the Caesars app in New York is simple. Just download the IOS or Android App and register for a free account. You’ll need a valid email address and the last four digits of your Social Security number. From there, follow the steps above.

Terms and Conditions

Only one qualifying wager will be accepted for this promotion. Additional wagers can be placed, but only your first $20 wager will qualify

Super Boosts do not qualify for this promotion

Round Robin wagers do not qualify for this promotion

If a Profit Boost token is applied to a qualifying wager, the wager will not be eligible for this promotion

Previously accrued Free Bets are not eligible for this promotion

Qualifying wagers that are settled in ‘Cash Out’ are not eligible for Free Bets

Free Bets will be applied to a participant’s Caesars account within two days of when the promotion period expires

Free Bets must be used within 14 calendar days from the date awarded or will expire

Free Bet redemption is subject to Caesars House Rules

This promotion is only valid in NY/NJ/AZ/IL via the Caesars desktop site or mobile app

Breaking Down the Mets’ Series vs. San Diego

Big Apple baseball fans have been treated to some dominant ball this year by both the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. They’ve been so dominant, that you can place a wager on either of them winning the World Series.

The Mets currently sit 23 games over .500 at 58-35 and are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They haven’t lost a series in July, so that bodes well for bettors using New York sports betting apps this weekend.

More good news is that the Mets are 28-15 at Citi Field this year, good for the second-best home winning percentage in the National League.

The Padres started strong this year but have been struggling as of late. They enter the series with a 52-42 record but are 6-10 in July.

Mad Max Scherzer has been lights out this season (as usual) and will be on the bump on Friday night against Yu Darvish. Scherzer owns a 6-1 record with a sparkling 2.22 ERA and 0.88 WHIP. He’s allowed five earned runs in his last five starts.

His opponent, Darvish, is no slouch but not quite on the same level. Darvish sports an 8-4 record this year with a 3.41 ERA and 0.99 WHIP. He’s allowed nine earned runs in his last three games.

Check the Caesars app for the latest starting pitchers who are subject to change.

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun