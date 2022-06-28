It’s a revenge match tonight June 28 as the NY Mets take on the Houston Astros at Citi Field. We’ve got a full preview plus the best New York Mets vs. Houston Astros odds.

Exactly a week ago, the Mets faced the Astros on enemy turf in Houston and got swept in a two-game series. The Astros (45-27) have had a dramatic week of play against New York teams and are closing the gap at the top of the MLB standings.

The Astros are coming off a dramatic series against the Yankees (53-20) in the Bronx. They lost two games in heartbreaking fashion, with walk-off Yankee victories. But they also managed to do what some thought impossible. They held the strong Yankees’ offense without a hit on Saturday. The Astros may not have the best record in the MLB, but they’re a force for the top teams to reckon with.

As for the home team, the Mets are 24-10 when they’re playing at Citi Field. They also have yet to lose three games in a row this season. With a loss to the Marlins on Sunday, we don’t want to see them breaking that record in the two-game Astros series. We’ll see if last week’s matchup helped the Mets get Houston’s number.

Tuesday, June 28, 7:10 p.m. ET – Luis Garcia (5-5) vs. Carlos Carrasco (8-3) Carrasco started last Wednesday against the Astros but left after 3 1/3 innings because of lower back tightness. His numbers this season are a bit off his career average, with a 4.42 ERA and 1.29 WHIP compared to a 3.89 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over his career.

Wednesday, June 29, 1:10 p.m. ET – Framber Valdez (7-3) vs. TBD The Mets haven’t matched up against Valdez yet this season, but the pitcher put up a quality start in his last start Thursday against the Yankees. Valdez is surpassing his career averages this season, with a 2.90 ERA and 1.13 WHIP compared to a career regular-season average of 3.56 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.



Injury Updates for the New York Mets

The Mets’ two injured aces, Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, are both still on track for a July return. Scherzer is expected back soon but is scheduled to make at least one more rehab start before rejoining the team. DeGrom joined a live batting practice on Saturday and is on track toward a rehab assignment. He’s expected back in mid to late July if his rehab starts go well.

RHP Colin Holderman made his first rehab start over the weekend, while Trevor May is starting bullpen sessions.

Carlos Carrasco

Carrasco returns to pitch against the Astros after exiting his last start early — also against the Astros. In that game, Carrasco gave up four earned runs in the first inning, then pitched a perfect second inning before giving up a homer in the third and exiting early. He’s cleared to retake the mound today, and we hope to see him back to his peak form.

Pete Alonso

Alongside Lindor, Pete Alonso brought a clutch factor against the Marlins. He hit two solo homers in Saturday’s game and also put up two RBI and two runs scored. One of those solo home runs came in the eighth inning and gave the Mets the lead. His slash line this season is .281/.360/.567.

Francisco Lindor

Lindor was a powerhouse in the Mets’ recent series against the Marlins. In the opener, he hit a solo home run off a 99.1 mph sinker pitched by Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara. The homer is Lindor’s first over the fence with a 99+ mph pitch. He also had a double in the sixth to tie the game and nearly hit a grand slam. His slash line for 2022 so far is .246/.322/.426.

AP Photo/Adam Hunger