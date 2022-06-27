It’s a great time to be a New York Yankees fan. The Bronx Bombers are dominating the league this season, determined to get revenge for a bitter end to their World Series hopes last year. And the Yankees’ 2022 World Series odds look so good that they just might do it.

The Yankees have had a strong lead in the American League all season. And with a reasonably healthy team and a deep bench, they’re tough to beat. The Pinstripes moved into the No. 1 spot on April 30 and have held onto it since, steadily putting distance between themselves and the rest of Major League Baseball.

New York sports bettors get ready, it’s time to look at all the best odds for the New York Yankees to win the World Series and other futures odds for the team.

NY Yankees World Series Odds

As expected for a team with the league’s best record, the Yankees (53-20) are among the favorites to win the World Series. Here are the updated odds.

Only the Dodgers have shorter odds right now on FanDuel NY. DraftKings NY has the two teams in a dead heat while Caesars Sportsbook NY gives the Yankees the slightest edge. The Dodgers are leading in the NL West, but the Yankees have a significant margin of wins over LA.

NY Yankees Odds to Win the AL Pennant

The Yankees have even shorter odds to win the AL Pennant:

In 2021, three of the six division leaders on June 1 won their divisions. If that holds, this is a pretty sure bet. Of course, if you want a bigger payout, you might want to opt for longer odds with another team.

NY Yankees Update

What a series in the Bronx. If the four-game set the Yankees and Astros played from June 23 to June 26 had been a postseason series, it would have been an all-timer. The series included two last-at-bat winning hits by Aaron Judge and a combined no-hitter by the Astros.

New York and Houston split the series so the Astros (45-27) didn’t gain on the Yankees’ massive lead in the AL, but they’ll have another chance to do so when the Yankees visit Houston on Thursday for a make-up game from April.

Before that, the Yankees host a three-game series against Oakland. After Thursday’s game in Houston, the Yankees will head back north for a three-game road series against Cleveland.

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews