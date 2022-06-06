The Mets make their second stop on their West Coast trip, facing off against the San Diego Padres Monday, June 6 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Get all the best bets here for the Mets vs. Padres.

New York (37-19) had a slow start against the Dodgers, going down two games with Francisco Lindor out for the opener with a jammed finger, but the team rallied and sealed the four-game series with two decisive wins over the weekend, reclaiming the best record in the National League.

San Diego (33-21) is also on a winning streak, taking the last three games of their series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Padres have a strong standing in the league but are still behind the Mets and the Dodgers.

We’re putting our money on the Mets for this game, hoping for a good payoff with the Padres sitting as slight favorites. The team seems to have its West Coast groove on. Carlos Carrasco starts the opener, and he’s been strong in his starts this season. The Padres have had a weaker offense and have some work to do.

Best Odds for Upcoming Mets vs. Padres Games

New York online sports bettors can see the best options for moneylines, spreads, and totals with the following box.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Mets vs. Padres

Monday, June 6, 9:40 p.m. ET – Carlos Carrasco (6-1) vs. Blake Snell (0-2) Carrasco has had a stellar season so far. In seven of his 10 starts, he’s kept opponents to two or fewer runs. He’s posted a 3.63 ERA and holds a 16% strikeout to walk rate. In their recent run against the Nationals, Carrasco pitched five scoreless innings. Snell hasn’t quite been able to connect to his strongest potential this season, though he’s known for an elite slider. He’s carrying a 13.3% walk rate this season and an ERA of 4.80.



Tuesday, June 7, 9:40 p.m. ET –Taijuan Walker (3-1) vs. Yu Darvish (4-3) Walker has been on a hot streak lately and held strong against the formidable Dodgers. His strikeout percentage is 13.2%, which is the worst of his career since 2018. But recently, he’s been showing signs of coming out of it, posting an ERA of 2.12 over his last five starts. Darvish, the “King of Spin,” has had some ups and downs this season, posting an ERA of 4.03 in 2022. But in the last seven games, he has an ERA of 3.33.



Wednesday, June 8, 9:40 p.m. ET – Chris Bassitt (4-3) vs. Sean Manaea (2-3) Bassitt has been clutch support for the Mets while ace pitchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are sidelined with injuries. However, he struggled recently against the Dodgers, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks. At the same time, he threw a season-high 110 pitches with eight strikeouts and is carrying a 3.74 ERA into the game against the Padres. Manaea has had a tough run for the last seven games, posting an ERA of 4.81 over two losses compared to his season ERA of 3.77.



Injury Updates for New York Mets

The following players are still out with returns expected in June or July:

Max Scherzer SP

Jacob deGrom SP

James McCann C

Trevor May RP

Tylor Megill SP

Travis Jankowski RF

Player Props for Mets vs. Padres

