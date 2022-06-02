New York Mets vs. LA Dodgers: Today’s Best Odds, Injuries, Player Props

The New York Mets will play a four-game series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers from Thursday, June 2through Sunday, June 5 in what will be the first of two rare series between the National League teams.

The Dodgers and Mets hold the best records in the NL, and many fans are anticipating a possible clash in the playoffs this fall. The teams have met three times in the postseason, most recently in 2006 when the Mets swept LA in a Divisional Series.

A meeting this October is possible. The Mets are 10 1/2 games up in the NL East, and LA is three games in front in the NL West.

Best Odds For Upcoming Mets vs. Dodgers Games

New York’s sports betting apps often vary in the odds they offer for each game. Here is a look at some of the best odds available for today’s Mets vs. Dodgers game.

Pitching Matchups: Mets at Dodgers, June 2-5

Thursday, 10:10 p.m. ET: Taijuan Walker (3-0, 2.83) vs. Tony Gonsolin (5-0, 1.80)

Taijuan Walker (3-0, 2.83) vs. Tony Gonsolin (5-0, 1.80) Friday, 10:10 p.m. ET: Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.66) vs. Tyler Anderson (6-0, 2.90)

Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.66) vs. Tyler Anderson (6-0, 2.90) Saturday, 10:10 p.m. ET: David Peterson (2-0, 3.03) vs. Walker Buehler (6-1, 3.22)

David Peterson (2-0, 3.03) vs. Walker Buehler (6-1, 3.22) Sunday, 4:10 p.m. ET: TBD vs. Julio Urías (3-5, 2.89)

Notes:

Sunday’s game will likely be a bullpen game for manager Buck Showalter and the Mets.

Julio Urías has an ERA of 7.00 in two starts against the Mets.

Buehler has a 25-to-6 K/BB ratio in four starts against the Mets.

Walker, who joined the NY rotation in late April, has four straight starts of 5 IP and 3 ER or less.

Injury Report For Mets & Dodgers

Mets: Catcher James McCann is on the 10-Day IL. So is outfielder Travis Janikowski. The Mets are missing Max Scherzer, who does not have a timeline for returning to pitch.

Catcher James McCann is on the 10-Day IL. So is outfielder Travis Janikowski. The Mets are missing Max Scherzer, who does not have a timeline for returning to pitch. Dodgers: Infielder Max Muncy and pitcher Andrew Heaney are both on the 10-Day IL. Veteran starter Clayton Kershaw is still on the IL with a shoulder strain. Otherwise, LA has been fairly healthy in 2022.

Player Props

Starling Marte, Mets

Marte has homered in two of his last three games. That’s something to keep an eye on as the weather warms and the ball is traveling further.

Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Once again the superstar outfielder is having an MVP-type season. He’s the best player in this series, and Mookie raises his game when facing better competition. Take a shot at him on daily hits, runs scored, and RBI.

Walker Buehler, Dodgers

The Dodger ace has seen his ERA rise by more than a run since May 1. His problem has been location and the ill-timed longball. With so many power hitters in the Mets’ lineup, Buehler could have a difficult time keeping the ball in Chavez Ravine. His K rate is down from previous years, so avoid taking the over on a strikeout prop.

Brandon Nimmo, Mets

Nimmo hit safely in 21 out of 22 games from May 3 to May 27. He’s a good pick to click well in this marquee series.

AP Photo/John Minchillo