This week, three of New York’s leading sportsbooks have released new promos and bonuses for sports bettors. FanDuel NY may have the best of them all, with a promo that can apply to any sport available in their massive pool. Essentially, it is free money.

Claim $200 free with FanDuel New York Promo Code

There are plenty of wagers to go around with the NBA finals, NHL playoffs, and MLB season in full swing. If you haven’t signed up with FanDuel NY yet, now is the perfect time to start placing bets. Elsewhere in the New York sports betting world this week, you can claim similar offers from DraftKings New York and from BetMGM New York.

Here’s what you need to know about the FanDuel New York promo code, plus some great bets to get started with.

Claim Here Land $200 Free With Fanduel NY Promo Code —

FanDuel NY is offering this promo for any users registering new accounts. The bonus is available through June 21 and applies automatically. All you have to do is wager a minimum of $5 on any sport on the platform, and you’ll get an automatic $200 credited to your account.

This FanDuel promo replaces the sportsbook’s regular $1,000 risk-free bet offer.

Best Bets To Get Started With FanDuel NY

Wondering where to get started? FanDuel has nearly every sport available on the app, including baseball, basketball, hockey, golf, tennis, racing, soccer, and more. Here are a few of the most popular bets and games to start wagering on this week.

NBA Finals Odds And Best Bets

The Finals start tonight at 9 p.m. ET, with an epic clash between East and West with the Boston Celtics facing off the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

The Warriors are favorites for both the game and the series. Here are the odds from FanDuel. Also, check out our full preview of the NBA Finals here.

">

Stanley Cup Playoffs And NY Rangers Odds And Best Bets

The NHL playoffs have entered the Conference Championship phase, with four teams left vying for the Stanley Cup.

Last night, the New York Rangers pulled off a thrilling 6-2 victory on their home ice against two-time defending Cup Champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Game 2 is Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

In the West, the Colorado Avalanche are up 1-0 in the series against the Edmonton Oilers. The two teams clash again Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on Colorado’s home ice.

Here are the odds for the NY Rangers.

">

Yankees And Mets Odds And Best Bets

This week and weekend, the Yankees are taking on the LA Angels and the Detroit Tigers in Yankee Stadium. They’re up one game (9-1) against the Angels and play a doubleheader today at 1:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m.

">

The Mets are coming off two back-to-back sweeps of the Phillies and the Nationals. In their last two games, they held the Nats to zero runs.

Now they face a tough road schedule in the West, meeting the Dodgers for a four-game series that starts tonight at 10:10 p.m. ET. They’ll continue their West Coast tour with the Padres and the Angels.

Here are the odds for their next game.

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann