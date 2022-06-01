It’s a great time to be a basketball fan. The NBA Finals start this week, and to celebrate the season, two of the leading NY sportsbooks have released new NBA Finals sports betting promos for the Warriors vs. Celtics showdown.

DraftKings NY and BetMGM NY are two of the biggest name sportsbooks in the biggest sports betting market in the country. And they’re putting up some fantastic bonuses for anyone looking to get in on the NBA action.

Claim $150 instantly with DraftKings New York Promo Code

The Finals tip off Thursday night with the Celtics traveling to the Warriors’ home court. Before it all gets started, here’s what you need to know about the promos available.

Win $150 Instantly With Draftkings NY Promo Code — Claim Here

DraftKings NY is offering this promo for any users registering new accounts. All you have to do is wager $5 on any NBA Finals game and you’ll instantly get $150 in free bets whether or not you win that first wager. Use that $150 to bet on any games in the extensive DraftKings sportsbook.

Score $200 With BetMGM NY Bonus Code SHARP – Claim Here

BetMGM NY is offering a promo that’s as close to a sure thing as you can get in sports betting. To get the bonus, bet $10 on any NBA Finals Game. If either team scores a 3-pointer, you’ll win $200 in free bets.

Ever heard of the Splash Brothers? There’s basically no chance Steph Curry or Klay Thompson don’t make at least one 3-pointer for the Warriors. And that’s not even touching on the Celtic’s dynamic Jayson Tatum, a 3-point prodigy in his own right.

NBA Finals Sports Betting Odds

The Finals start Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET, with the Celtics meeting the Warriors on the Warriors’ home court in San Francisco.

The Warriors are favorites for both the game and the series. Here are the best bets from DraftKings and BetMGM.

NBA Finals Schedule

Here’s the schedule for the NBA Finals, and where to watch.

Date Time Location Where to Watch Thursday, June 2 9 p.m. ET @Warriors ABC Sunday, June 5 8 p.m. ET @Warriors ABC Wednesday, June 8 9 p.m. ET @Celtics ABC Friday, June 10 9 p.m. ET @Celtics ABC *Monday, June 13 9 p.m. ET @Warriors ABC *Thursday, June 16 9 p.m. ET @Celtics ABC *Sunday, June 19 8 p.m. ET @Warriors ABC

Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire