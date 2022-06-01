It’s that time of year again — the best time to be a basketball fan. The NBA Finals are finally here! And with two widely popular teams going head to head, wagers should be flying as New Yorkers aim to get in on the action with New York sports betting apps. That means it’s time for our NBA Finals betting preview.

Predictions are already heating up as we anticipate Thursday night’s tip-off on Golden State’s home court. Can Steph Curry finally snag the Finals MVP? Could the matchup make it to a Game 7? Will the Celtics add yet another trophy to their massive franchise trophy case?

We’re ready for anything this year, but it’s time to get familiar with the odds before placing your bets.

NBA Finals Betting Preview: Best Odds

For NY sports bettors, here are the best odds available on the Warriors vs. Celtics.

First, who is the favorite to win the series? Currently, that would be the Warriors at a competitive -150 on DraftKings NY.

FanDuel NY has Warriors to win at -160 and Celtics at +135

BetMGM NY has Warriors to win at -160 and Celtics at +130

Game 1 Moneyline, Point Spread, and Total

Golden State is also the favorite for Game 1, which makes sense with their home-court advantage, and the extra rest they’ve had compared to the Celtics.

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Finals Preview

For the past decade, the Warriors have been NBA Finals regulars as this is their sixth Finals appearance in just eight years. And while they’ve had a couple of lackluster seasons, the Splash Brothers are making waves again this year.

Golden State has held onto three of its core stars from their three recent Championship wins in 2015, 2017, and 2018: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. And they have a new cast of supporting characters who are stars in their own right, including Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. The combination of seasoned Finals vets and energetic young talent could be a recipe for success this year.

On the other side of the court, we have a hungry team from Boston. The Celtics have more championships than everyone but the Lakers, but they haven’t even made it to the Finals since 2010. This year, a big team with some super talent has brought the storied franchise back into Championship contention.

The Celtics had a more challenging fight to get to the Finals than the Warriors and are entering the Finals on fewer rest days. They fought through an ugly but riveting series against the Miami Heat and took their Eastern Conference championship in Game 7 on Sunday. Add in their travel to Golden State, and you may have a tired team come Thursday.

However, a tough fight might strengthen their resolve, and this is already a muscular team. The Celtics have the edge on the Warriors in terms of size and may be able to break Golden State’s small-ball strategy. Their bigs include Al Horford, Robert Williams, and Grant Williams, who have been strong players lately. And with rising superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, they have shooters to match. Brown has a field goal percentage of 75.8% in the fourth quarter, and Tatum leads the playoffs in total plus-minus.

If both teams can stay healthy through the series, we’re anticipating an epic East-West showdown for the history books.

Player Props for NBA Finals

Here are some of the top player props for Thursday’s game.

