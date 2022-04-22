The New York Mets take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game series beginning on Friday night at Chase Field. This MLB betting preview features an overview of the upcoming games. We’ll also feature the best odds available among New York online sportsbooks and our favorite betting picks.

Major League Baseball’s first team to reach 10 wins heading into the weekend are the Mets. They’ll be looking to pad their win total in a favorable matchup. It’s a complete mismatch on one side with one of the best defenses going against an opponent with a paltry .176 team batting average.

New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Series Schedule, Pitching Matchups

Friday – 9:40 PM ET – Peterson vs. Gallen

Saturday – 8:10 PM ET – TBD vs. TBD

Sunday – 4:10 PM ET – Megill (2-0) vs. Bumgarner (0-1)

Best New York Mets Odds Available vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

The Mets took three out of four against San Francisco during the week. They were unable to crack Carlos Rodon, but they otherwise looked great against the Giants. Successful starting pitching was the story with Max Scherzer and Carlos Carrasco going over 7 innings each.

Arizona’s offense has been horrendous to start the season, but they did split their four-game series against Washington. They scored 15 total runs in their final two games of that series. They scored six total runs across three games against the Mets last weekend.

Friday’s Top Player Props and Game Picks

Game Total – Under 8.5

The total under is going to be a popular pick for this game, and for good reason. Arizona has struggled to score all season. They’ll be up against David Peterson, who has given up just six hits and no runs over 8.1 innings pitched.

No Runs – First Inning

Arizona lacks considerably on offense, but the starting rotation has a few good hurlers. Zac Gallen is one of them. He allowed two hits over four innings in his first start of the season. At the time of this writing, DraftKings Sportsbook has -120 odds for no runs in the first inning.

Francisco Lindor – Over on Total Bases

He went 0-for-5 in the lone loss against San Francisco, but in the three victories, he collected 12 total bases and 7 hits. He’s been a consistent offensive threat. Even in what could be a pitcher’s duel, we like Lindor to build up an offensive streak in Arizona this weekend.

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun