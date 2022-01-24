FanDuel New York Promo Code Offers 30-to-1 Odds On NFL Playoffs

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire

In a mobile sports betting market as big as New York, it’s easy to find a great deal if you’re a new user looking to sign up for an account.

FanDuel New York is adding to the list of great deals with a promo for next weekend’s NFL Playoffs Conference Championship games that could net 30 times your wager on a single bet.

The best part about it is that you can take advantage of it even if you have claimed sign-up bonuses with other New York sportsbook apps.

FanDuel New York Promo Details

This FanDuel New York promo is simple. Place a moneyline wager of $5 on any of the four teams playing in the AFC or NFC title games on Sunday, Jan. 30. If your bet wins, you get $150 cash, which is a +3000 (or 30-to-1) payout.

That’s an astronomical improvement on the actual odds being offered this week. For instance, the Kansas City Chiefs are -335 moneyline favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals. A $5 wager on the Chiefs would net you a profit of $1.49. Even if you bet on the Bengals’ moneyline of +270 — the biggest of the weekend — your profit would be $13.50.

It’s a no-brainer to claim this offer if you’re planning to wager on the NFL Playoffs this weekend.

Claim FanDuel New York Promo For 30-to-1 Odds On NFL Playoffs

Also Read: How to make the most out of New York online sports betting

Terms & Conditions

As with any promo or bonus offer, it is important to know the terms and conditions before signing up.

FanDuel New York has another promo for new users that cannot be claimed if a new user claims the promo offering 30-to-1 odds on an NFL moneyline wager. The other promo offer gives new users a risk-free bet of up to $1,000.

The risk-free bet might be more desirable for a sports bettor looking to place larger wagers. The 30-to-1 odds boost, on the other hand, is best for someone looking to start small and work their way up once they start winning.

Also, you can place a wager of more than $5 on your particular game, but only the first $5 is eligible for the 30-to-1 odds boost.

As an example, let’s say you place a $10 moneyline wager on the Bengals and your bet wins. Your $10 stake would be divided into two bets. The first bet of $5 would be awarded $150. The second $5 bet would be awarded $13.50. So, in all, you would receive $163.50.

Also Read: Parlay Insurance — How to Optimize FanDuel’s NHL Promo

NFL Playoffs Update

Next weekend’s conference championship round is the final step before Super Bowl 56 on Feb. 13.

The AFC Championship Game will pit the Chiefs, who have won the last two conference titles, against the Bengals, who haven’t been to this stage since 1989. As mentioned above, Kansas City is the biggest favorite out of the two games. The Chiefs are favored by 7 points, though they lost to the Bengals by three points in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

In the NFC Championship Game, the Los Angeles Rams will play host to the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams are a -172 moneyline favorite even though they have lost six in a row to their NFC West rivals. San Francisco, which is catching 3 points (+3) on the point spread, has a moneyline price of +144.