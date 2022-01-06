When Will DraftKings New York Launch Its Online Sports Betting App?

For residents of New York, the waiting may truly be the hardest part when it comes to the launch of legalized mobile sports betting, but that wait is virtually over.



Along with three other NY mobile sportsbooks, DraftKings New York has been given permission to launch as early as Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. ET. The New York State Gaming Commission made that announcement on Jan. 6, paving the way for the start of one of the biggest and most anticipated sports betting markets in the United States.

The other three sportsbooks that will be allowed to launch their mobile betting apps on Jan. 8 are Caesars, FanDuel, and BetRivers. The five remaining sportsbooks will be given permission to launch on a rolling basis as they satisfy statutory and regulatory requirements.

The statewide launch comes in time for the final week of the NFL regular season and provides plenty of time for New York sports bettors to get to know all of the mobile betting platforms in time for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

Also Read: 5 Things to Know about New York online sports betting launch

DraftKings NY Promo Offers

DraftKings’ current promotion in the states where it is available includes a 20% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 as well as a free $50 bet for depositing at least $5 in your account.



By using our exclusive DraftKings Sportsbook link, you won’t even need to enter a promo code upon registering to receive the promotions.



Also Read: All you need to know about live sports betting in New York

About DraftKings

Initially known for its robust Daily Fantasy Sports games, DraftKings has emerged as a huge player in the sportsbook market, offering legal mobile sports betting in 14 states. DraftKings also has retail sportsbooks, including one at Del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, NY.



DraftKings offers wagering on all major professional sports leagues in addition to college sports, auto racing, boxing, MMA, tennis, and golf to name just a few of its options.



When DraftKings goes live in New York, it will join its mobile sports betting platforms in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.