Giants Vs. Chiefs Week 8 Betting Odds — Chiefs Keep Struggling

Disappointing is the appropriate description of the 3-4 Kansas City Chiefs, who are tied for last place in the AFC West. The Chiefs had their lowest-scoring output of the Patrick Mahomes era in last week’s 27-3 loss to the Titans. They turned the ball over three times and had 14 coming into that game. Kansas City’s 17 giveaways are the most in the NFL.

Though favored every week, the Chiefs have a 2-5 record against the spread, and Monday night versus the 2-5 Giants will be no different. The point spread varied early Friday evening. Kansas City was -9 at DraftKings, -9.5 at FanDuel, and -10 at BetMGM.

This is an interesting matchup. With Mahomes expected to return after sustaining a blow to the head against the Titans, Kansas City has to find a way to become a dominant team again in the AFC. The Giants, on the other hand, are riding some momentum with an underdog 25-3 win last week over the Panthers

Again, will QB Daniel Jones be a factor for the Giants as their continuing rash of injuries has become a major concern?

The Chiefs are in a position to not beat themselves. The Giants continue to be hindered with injuries and have to find a way to not fall further in the NFC East standings. The Giants lead the overall series 11-3 and have won five of the last six meetings. That includes their last meeting 12-9 in overtime in November 2017 at MetLife Stadium.

Kansas City is entering a stretch of five of six games at home before its bye week.

“I mean how’d the league catch up to them?” Giants coach Joe Judge said this week about the Chiefs and their struggles. “I think it’s a foolish narrative for us to buy into if we think this team isn’t as good as they are. This is a damn good team. They’re explosive. They’re very dangerous. These guys are going to be playing their best ball Monday night.”

Mahomes Must Improve

Mahomes recently addressed his teammates and said, “I’ve got to get better.”

As he adjusts to a different offensive line, he has thrown nine interceptions and lost two fumbles. His stat line of 187-of-277 passing (67.5%) for 2,093 yards and 18 touchdowns looks good, but the interceptions have hurt the team.

“It’s just the little things here and there that we are not doing well,” Mahomes said this week. “If it’s a pass that I need to throw to a certain point, I’m missing the pass. If it’s a shot downfield, we didn’t get the ball out in exactly the right way. If you look at the talent overall, people are playing hard and doing what they need to do.”

Keys For The Giants

This is Jones’ fourth Monday Night game, and he had at least 25 completions in each of his previous three. Jones is also third in rushing among quarterbacks with 229 yards. He is 153 of 241 passing for 1,727 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. If RB Saquon Barkley returns to the lineup, that will be a big boost. WR Darius Slayton returned to the field last week and had five receptions for 63 yards. He will again be a target for Jones along with TE Evan Engram, who had six receptions last week.

Offense And Defense Rankings

The Giants offense ranks 19th overall (26th in rushing; 13th in passing; 25th in scoring). Their defense ranks 20th overall (24th in rushing; 13th in passing; 13th in scoring).

Kansas City’s offense ranks third overall (14th in rushing; fourth in passing; eighth in scoring). The Chiefs defense ranks 28th overall (27th in rushing; 26th in passing; 27th in scoring).

Injuries

The Giants have a number of players who are questionable. They include Barkley (ankle), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), and WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring).

The Chiefs could be without LB Anthony Hitchens (triceps).

