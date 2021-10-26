Connecticut Keeps Adding Sports Betting Options

As the regulatory process for New York online sports betting lurches toward its next step, one neighboring state keeps growing fast.

Less than one week after it launched online sports betting and online casinos statewide, Connecticut on Oct. 25 opened its third retail sportsbook. The Connecticut Lottery Corporation and its partner SugarHouse finally joined the two tribal casinos in the in-person sports betting picture.

The Lottery’s first retail location is at Sports Haven Bar and Grille in New Haven. It plans to launch two more in the coming days at Bobby V’s Restaurant & Sports Bar locations in Stamford and Windsor Locks.

Likely by the end of the year, the Lottery and SugarHouse will open seven more retail sportsbooks at the Sportech locations in Hartford, Manchester, Waterbury, Torrington, New Britain, and Norwalk.

Online Gaming Now Live In Connecticut

New York residents do not have to drive all the way to a retail location in Connecticut to place a bet in the state. Like they already have been doing in neighboring states New Jersey and Pennsylvania, New Yorkers can cross the Connecticut state line and place bets via a mobile app.

Users can sign up for an account and deposit and withdraw money from New York. The only stipulation is that a user must be physically located inside the boundaries of a state that allows mobile betting.

In Connecticut, there are three mobile apps available for sports betting. They are Sugar House (partnered with the Connecticut Lottery), FanDuel (partnered with Mohegan Sun Casino), and DraftKings (partnered with Foxwoods Resort Casino).

New York Sports Betting Update

Sports betting became legal in New York in April 2021, but the regulatory process has been moving slowly.

The New York State Gaming Commission issued its Request For Applications for sportsbook operators in July. Those submissions were received and then announced on Aug. 9. In October, the NYSGC released the final tax rate matrix and gave applicants an opportunity to amend their applications.

The NYSGC is expected to award licenses to some of those applicants on or around Dec. 6, 2021. The state’s goal is to have mobile sports betting launch statewide before Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022.