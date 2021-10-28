Hard Rock Ponders Not One, But Two NYC-Area Casinos

Competition for three casino licenses in New York is fierce, but Hard Rock has its eye on two of them. According to an Associated Press report this week, the casino and resort company intends to submit its interest to New York officials by the Dec. 10 deadline.

In the AP’s report, Hard Rock chairperson Jim Allen said the company would like to build one in or new New York City and one about eight miles away in northern New Jersey.

By law, the State of New York can authorize up to three casinos in the geographical region that includes New York City. Previously, Bally’s, Caesars Entertainment, Las Vegas Sands, and Wynn Resorts also expressed interest in opening casinos in the state or near New York City.

It is noteworthy that Hard Rock cannot build a casino in the Meadowlands until New Jersey voters authorize the building of casinos outside of Atlantic City. That is the only place in New Jersey where casinos are allowed.

NYC Region Is Attractive Opportunity for Casino Gaming

According to a 2017 estimate by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, the population of the New York Metropolitan area was 20.3 million. That includes 10 counties in New York State, including the five populous boroughs of New York City, 12 counties in Northern and Central New Jersey, and one county in northeastern Pennsylvania. That means that one in 16 Americans lives in that region.

Gaming industry insiders have long been salivating at the prospect of placing casinos and launching mobile sports betting in New York and the NYC Metro area. According to reporting by the New York Times in June 2021, there are 5 million people in New York City who regularly cross the state line to gamble or intended to do so in the next six months.

Anticipation for mobile sports betting is stewing in New York. Investors are beginning to plunge money into the market, and the addition of new casinos would also spike interest in gambling in the state.

New York will accept applications of interest until Dec. 10, and soon after we should know more about the possibility of new casinos inside and near New York City.

About Hard Rock Casinos and Hotels

Hard Rock Casinos and Hotels are famous for blending dining, entertainment, and gambling in a single, engaging venue. Hard Rock is owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which currently has two Hard Rock Hotel & Casinos in Florida — one in Tampa and another in Hollywood. The Seminole Tribe also owns more than 100 other Hard Rock-themed venues across the U.S. and internationally. This would be its first foray into the upper northeast.

In 2015, Hard Rock proposed building a casino and hotel at the Meadowlands Racetrack, which is located in East Rutherford, N.J. New Jersey attracts many sports bettors who cross the state line from New York to place mobile wagers on sports or to visit casinos. A casino at Meadowlands Racetrack would be only minutes from New York City, but Hard Rock and some industry observers believe the metropolis can support two new venues.