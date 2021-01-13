After an unprecedented six opening-round games, the 2020-2021 NFL Playoffs play on with this weekend’s Divisional Round. All four games offer fascinating matchups, including a battle of two of the NFL’s all-time greatest quarterbacks in the Tampa Bay-New Orleans contest.

The Cleveland Browns pulled off the biggest surprise of Super Wild Card weekend, earning a trip to Arrowhead Stadium to face the AFC No. 1 see Kansas City Chiefs.

The Baltimore Ravens-Buffalo Bills tilt produces the closest-matched teams of any Divisional Round matchup, at least as far as the bookmakers are concerned.

Five of the top sportsbooks in the US (DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, BetRivers, PointsBet, BetMGM) offer competitive lines on NFL second-round playoff games. A close look at the lines from each, however, reveals plenty of value to be had for astute line shoppers.

Here’s a glance at how five of the top online sportsbooks set the lines on this weekend’s upcoming playoff round:

Baltimore Ravens At Buffalo Bills Odds

DraftKings FanDuel BetRivers PointsBet BetMGM Baltimore Ravens +2, -109 +2, -110 +2, -109 +2.5, -115 +2.5, -105 Buffalo Bills -2, -112 -2, -110 -2, -112 -2.5, -105 -2, -115

The closest Divisional Round matchup in the bookmakers’ eyes features the surging Baltimore Ravens against the AFC No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills. Led by potential MVP candidate Josh Allen, the Bills won a playoff game for the first time in a quarter-century last week, downing Indianapolis 27-24.

To advance to the AFC Championship, the Bills will have to oust a Ravens team led by last year’s NFL MVP, quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore rides a six-game winning streak coming into Saturday night’s date with the Bills.

The Ravens defense held Tennessee running back Derrick Henry in check in their Wild Card round win at the Titans. The BetMGM line on the Ravens (+2.5, -105) offers the best overall value among these five sportsbooks for bettors looking to back Baltimore.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds on the favored Bills (-2, -110) offers top value on Buffalo.

Cleveland Browns At Kansas City Chiefs Odds

DraftKings FanDuel BetRivers PointsBet BetMGM Cleveland Browns +10, -112 +10, -110 +10, -112 +10, -115 +10, -110 Kansas City Chiefs -10, -109 -10, -110 -10, -109 -10, -105 -10, -110

Is the double-digit line on the Cleveland-Kansas City matchup disrespectful to the Browns? Cleveland overcame a COVID-19 outbreak that kept head coach Kevin Stefanski and several other coaches and players out of the Browns’ Wild Card round matchup at Pittsburgh.

Despite those complications, Cleveland went on the road to Heinz Field and shocked the Steelers 48-37. The Browns could be back at full strength for Sunday’s Divisional Round game against Kansas City.

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs looked like the strongest team in the NFL throughout the season, and that respect shows in the (-10) line offered on Kansas City at all five sportsbooks listed here.

PointsBet (-105) offers the best value on the Chiefs, while FanDuel Sportsbook and BetMGM offer the most bettor-friendly line on the underdog Browns.

Los Angeles Rams At Green Bay Packers Odds

DraftKings FanDuel BetRivers PointsBet BetMGM Los Angeles Rams +7, -115 +7, -118 +7, -115 +7, -115 +7, -110 Green Bay Packers -7, -106 -7, -104 -7, -106 -7, -105 -7, -110

The Rams dominated their Wild Card round contest against the Seattle Seahawks, coming away with a 30-20 win in a battle of NFC West rivals. The defense led the way for Los Angeles, which now travels to No. 1 seed Green Bay in the Divisional round.

Los Angeles’ ongoing quarterback issues became further complicated in the first-round win. Backup-turned-starter John Wolford left the game in the first quarter after sustaining a neck injury.

That forced the Rams to plug longtime starter Jared Goff back into the game, with questionable status on the health of his recently surgically-repaired thumb.

Those QB issues carry over to Lambeau Field Saturday, with the NFC No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers awaiting. Green Bay enjoyed a bye last week and comes into this weekend with perhaps its most talented roster since winning the Super Bowl in 2010-11.

All five of our top sportsbooks listed here install Green Bay as (-7) favorites. FanDuel Sportsbook (-104) offers the best odds on the Packers, followed by DraftKings Sportsbook and BetRivers (both -106).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers At New Orleans Saints Odds

DraftKings FanDuel BetRivers PointsBet BetMGM Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3, -108 +3, -102 +3, -108 +3, -105 +3, -105 New Orleans Saints -3, -113 -3, -120 -3, -113 -3, -115 -3, -115

The NFL puts a Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees matchup of legendary quarterbacks in the Sunday afternoon slot. This game marks the third time these two NFC South rivals have played this year, with both regular-season games won by the Saints?

Can New Orleans make it three in a row on Sunday? The Buccaneers enter the contest on the back of five straight wins, including last week’s 32-13 playoff victory at Washington.

The Buccaneers’ loaded offense goes to the Superdome to try to deny Brees of an NFC Championship appearance in what could be Brees’ final active season.

FanDuel Sportsbook offers the best payout (-102) on the Bucs, while the other four sportsbooks all offer similar odds on the favored Saints (-113 to -115).