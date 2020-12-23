A sports betting launch in New York would be huge. We all know that. New York has a massive population with over 18 million citizens inhabiting it. For perspective, New York is fourth in the entire country in total population according to the US Census Bureau.

The rumors come strongly fueled by Governor Andrew Cuomo saying in a recent press conference that the heavily indebted state could look to sports betting for tax dollars.

Senator Abbabbo spoke with our own Chris Gerlacher about the excitement of potentially adding mobile sports betting. The state is badly in need of revenue with the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the state extremely hard.

Companies Are Chomping At The Bit For New York Sports Betting

As 2021 kicks off, Penn National Gaming has received the highest target rating in its history. At a whopping $101 target, Bank of America is exceedingly optimistic that 2021 will be a big year for gambling. However, this might not be all that outlandish.

Currently sitting at $92 per share, rumors of impending legalization from other states (mainly New York) are changing the way analysts value these companies.

New York is not the only state that could look to legalize sports betting in the near future. Virginia, Michigan, Maryland, and Missouri are just a few states that plan to legalize or launch sports betting in 2021.

Company valuations will skyrocket if New York launched online sports betting in the near future. This is why companies must be prepared on a moment’s notice so they can get to the market quickly.

Sportsbooks Prepared To Launch First In New York

Here are some of the top sportsbook brands we anticipate would be the first to launch in New York if legalization comes to pass. This is because of their overall market share in the US, their ability to be the first to launch in other states, or their connection to New York.

BetMGM owns Yonkers Raceway and Empire City Casino in New York. They have a rock-solid foundation in New York. The expectation is they would be one of the first companieses to operate a sportsbook in New York.

DraftKings Sportsbook is perhaps the largest online sportsbooks in the country. They also operate a retail location at the del Lago Resort and Casino in Waterloo. They will use this as a clear partnership to obtain a license and prepare to launch in New York as soon as they are cleared.

FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel has serious roots in New Jersey and New York. The at-the-time Attorney General Andrew Cuomo battled FanDuel and DraftKings over the legality of Daily Fantasy Sports in the state. They obviously won the case and are now operating a physical location in Tioga Downs Casino. Having a partnership in the state is the fast track to operating a mobile sportsbook in New York.

BetRivers Sportsbook

BetRivers operates Rivers Sportsbook in Schenectady, New York. They have a history of launching first in states that they operate. They will be prepared when sports betting is available in New York.

Close, But Not Quite Ready

William Hill/Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment is set to buy William Hill within the calendar year. Caesars is preparing for New York as they are attempting to build a casino resort in New York. The current proposal would be for Caesars to build a $750 million casino 55 miles away from New York City.

If the proposal were to go through, Caesars would have a quick opportunity to get William Hill sportsbook operational. They are one of the largest sportsbooks in the country and backed by an international reputation for sports betting.

Not Quite Ready For New York Sports Betting Launch

These sportsbook brands are expanding rapidly across the US, but do not have a current presence in New York State. The rules are not set yet in New York as to whether these sportsbook brands would need to partner with a local retail casino, but that is a common requirement in almost every state with legal online sports betting.

PointsBet Sportsbook

PointsBet does not have a clear route to a partnership in New York. The young sportsbook would need to reach an agreement with a casino in New York before they could launch. They have a partnership with NBC which could help them land a partnership with a casino.

Golden Nugget Online Sportsbook

Golden Nugget does not operate any retail locations in New York. Furthermore, they are in the process of merging with Landcadia Holdings. Once this is complete, they will work to expanding their reach past just New Jersey and Nevada.

Barstool Sportsbook/Penn National Gaming