New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 8 Betting Odds

Jets vs. Chiefs Game Preview

The Jets covered last week, time to give Gase an extension, right? Ok, now that the sarcasm is out of the way, the Jets have an uphill battle to say the least in this one. They go on the road to face the Chiefs who are the defending Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs are averaging just over 31 points per game while the Jets average a measly 12 per game. The revenge game is here where Adam Gase will visit Kansas City and Le’Veon Bell. The over under is set at a rather high 49 points for these two teams.

The major storyline of this game is that Le’Veon Bell will see his former Jets teammates. Adam Gase clearly hated the Bell signing from the beginning. Gase was asked if he believed that Le’Veon Bell could still be a productive back in the league. His response was, “I am sure he will get another chance, we will see.” The answer to that question was basically no. Expect Bell to get plenty of run in this one and score any chance he has. The opening line was 21.5 but sharps have driven the price down considerably.

Jets vs. Chiefs Complete Odds

Jets vs. Chiefs 1 PM EST Game Odds Odds Provided By DraftKings Opening Spread NYJ: +21.5 KC: -21.5 Current Spread NYJ:+19.5 KC: -19.5 Moneyline NYJ: +1150 KC: -2000 Total O/U 49 Super Bowl Odds NYJ: +150000 KC: +400

How To Watch/Listen To The Jets

Date: Sunday Nov. 1 Time: 1 PM EST Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri) TV: CBS Commentators: Kevin Harlan (Play-by-Play), Trent Green (Analyst) and Melanie Collins



Radio: ESPN New York 98.7 FM/ 106.5 FM (Kansas City) The Wolf

NFL Week 7 Injury Report

Kansas City Chiefs

Sammy Watkins has been out for multiple weeks with a hamstring injury. He did not practice Wednesday and will probably rest another week or two with their bye week on the horizon.

Chris Jones was a DNP on Wednesday but that is expected. He has been playing with a groin injury for several weeks and will probably play in this one.

New York Jets

Jamison Crowder was a shocking inactive in the last game against the Bills. He had a fantastic matchup squandered last week. He has not yet practiced this week and might be on the wrong side of questionable in this one.

Sam Ficken, their kicker did not play last week and is questionable. They definitely want their kicker back out there for this one but will need to log some practice time to do so.

AFC East Standings After Week 6

Buffalo Bills 5-2 Miami Dolphins 3-3 New England Patriots 2-4 New York Jets 0-7

Implied Winning Probability

The implied winning probability calculates the odds that your team has of winning a game. This game is one of the most lopsided we have seen since the 2013 Denver Broncos were 28 point favorites against the Jaguars. All sharp bettors should be calculating implied win probability on straight bets but this is especially important for parlays. In a lot of cases, parlays are given much smaller odds than the true probability of the bet actually hitting. The Chiefs are massive favorites at home in this one. They are -2000 favorites to win this game on the moneyline.

The Chiefs implied win probability is 95.24%. They are as sure of a thing as we will see this year. Likewise, the Jets are the biggest underdog of the year so far this year. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Jets are +1150 to win the game outright. They have just an 8% chance to win this one. The vig that DraftKings carries on the game is the percentage over 100%. In this case, 3.24%.

Betting Trends

Chiefs opened as the 9th largest spread in NFL History

Opening at 21.5 favorites is the 9th largest we have ever seen. Of the other 8 teams to have higher spreads, Of those teams, only 1 has covered a spread larger than 20 points. That team is the 1976 Pittsburgh Steelers. They were 27 point favorites and won 42-0. The Chiefs often sleepwalk through games where they are not challenged. No one should be touching a 3 score spread, ever.

Le’Veon Bell vs. Jets 22nd ranked run defense (125.27 rushing yards allowed)

This may be bold but the Jets defense is trending upward. They did not allow a touchdown against the Bills. Furthermore, there was only 1 touchdown in the entire game, scored by the Jets. Their defense is slowly improving but that has not stopped their poorish rush defense. The Chiefs could grant Bell some volume in a game that won’t be close. Bell will want to add insult to injury against the Jets clueless leader.

LaMichel Perine vs. Chiefs 30th ranked run defense (149.86 yards allowed)

The Chiefs run defense has been a big disappointment so far this season. This is their biggest achilles heal and something they will need to rectify. Perine scored the only touchdown of the game between the Bills and Jets. Expect the Jets to get Perine involved early, he might be their best offensive weapon if Crowder does not play.

DraftKings Best Bet: Under 49

Jets vs. Chiefs Prop Bets

All odds are presented by the DraftKings Sportsbook.

As we know, the Chiefs are known to sleepwalk in games that they are not challenged. The Jets actually have some value here so we will be searching for that value when the player prop bets are released. Prop bets are usually released Friday or Saturday pending the injury reports and other factors.