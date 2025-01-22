Beltran Will Wait Another Year

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, file

Carlos Beltran received 70.3 percent among vote getters in the Baseball Hall of Fame voting for the class of 2025 among 394 ballots cast. That was fourth behind Billy Wagner, CC Sabathia, and Ichiro Suzuki.

Though it’s a cinch that Beltran will reach the threshold next January when the 2026 class is announced. I am not eligible to vote in this esteemed process as a non member of the Baseball Writers of America, though if I had the privilege Beltran would have another vote. This year they got it right and no doubt that Ichiro was a first ballot Hall of Famer and should have been unanimous.

Wagner also in his 10th and final appearance on the ballot would have received my vote, as is with Sabathia and you can read more about his career and attributes on these pages that my colleague Howie Karpin writes.

The selection process towards enshrinement is always a subject of debate. Career statistics and at times off the field negative factors play a role with the voters, need I mention the steroid stigma of Alex Rodriguez and Manny Ramirez who will never have their names enshrined in the Hall.

New York is certainly represented. Ichiro had a brief playing time with the Yankees, Sabathia played a major role in a Yankees World Series championship and the numbers, Wagner as an elite closing pitcher with the Mets. Sabathia, signed as a high profile free agent and his history with the then Cleveland Indians, is expected to be inducted as a Yankee. Wagner is expected to go in with an Astros cap. Ichiro is all about the Seattle Mariners.

And Beltran looks at next year with a Houston Astros history, the 2017 sign cheating scandal that rocked baseball. Through a memorable seven season career with the Mets (,280 average, 149 home runs, 559 RBI and 100 stolen bases) helping them to the NLCS in 2006. That year he hit a career-high 41 home runs with 115 RBI and scored 127 runs.

So Beltran is a cinch for enshrinement and with numbers. Now an assistant to David Stearns, the Director of Baseball Operations for the Mets, Beltran was always considered one of the all-time best switch hitters with a career 435 home runs, 1,587 RBI and .279 batting average.

Beltran hit 56 home runs in parts of three seasons with the Yankees. He was all New York and I was fortunate to have covered his many accomplishments. Beltran was always accessible to the media and with colleagues that was always a plus. His charitable contributions to youth baseball programs in the city held a special meaning to a ballplayer with roots from Manati, Puerto Rico. There he established a reputable baseball learning academy for underprivileged youth.

The nine-time All-Star and winner of three Gold Gloves would never complain about falling short of a goal, nor this Hall of Fame vote falling short for the third time. He is eligible for seven more ballot years and next year should be the one.

The scandal also stings with that Mets connection. He was briefly hired as the manager and quickly released by the then Wilpon ownership. Since then, Beltran has been considered as a managerial candidate, yet teams have not come forward. That scandal could still be playing a role in that decision, though Beltran has said to me on numerous occasions the time will come for an opportunity.

Said former Mets manager Terry Collins to the New York Post about the Beltran connection scandal, coming up short for the Hall, “I think he’s being overly penalized. He lost the managerial job because of this. He paid the price. He’s a Hall of Fame player and he needs to be in the Hall of Fame.”

Some baseball higher ups informed me they also believe Beltran is still paying the price, though optimistic next year will be his time. One said, “It’s in the past that scandal. You can’t hold that against him as a non-player and deny him enshrinement. “

It wasn’t gambling or suspensions from a steroid scandal that rocked baseball. I always believed that Beltran was a culprit. I always said that the late Pete Rose should have been enshrined because his records and historic accomplishments are recognized in the Hall up in Cooperstown,

But for years, Rose was bypassed even with a Veterans Committee because he placed bets on his team. To me that was not justified because Rose is baseball’s all-time hits leader and records on the field that were accomplished should not have denied him enshrinement.

But with Carlos Beltran it is totally different. He will get the call next year and it is rightfully deserved. He will not strike out a fourth time.