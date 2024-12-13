Soto Era Begins Today

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

As most loyal Mets fans know, the now senior citizen-sized 63-season history of the franchise contains just two World Championships, in 1969, and 1986. And, as is the norm, the MVPs of those two World Series were Mets, a first baseman, and then a third baseman, Donn Clendenon, and then Ray Knight. And perhaps by coincidence, or arguably divine circumstance, both MVPs were wearing the same uniform number at the time of their glory, number 22.

And now Juan Soto has 15 new opportunities to turn that duo into a trio, after the very official press conference at Citi Field on Thursday welcoming the 26-year-old outfielder into the Mets Universe, where he publicly donned his new #22 for the first time amidst a sea of cameras, microphones, media personnel, and Mets employees.

Did you really think having Brett Baty assigned that number would restrict its newest designee?

Soto joins an interesting collection of former Mets to have worn #22, from rookie hurler Bob Morehead in 1962, to Baty the last couple of years.

Al Leiter, who also famously wore number 22 as a Met from 1998-2004, had a chance to form that trio with fellow former Mets to win postseason MVPs when he pitched the Mets into the postseason in 1999, and again in the 2000 World Series, but alas, that ultimate goal fell a little short both times.

You know it’s a big deal when the Mets hold their press conferences in the expansive Piazza Club on the fifth level at Citi Field. Smaller announcements – sometimes even a managerial hiring, are held in the much smaller conference room adjacent to the Mets clubhouse.

This one had all the trimmings as the Soto Era begins, catered, with a host of dignitaries, including Soto and his family, his agent, Scott Boras, Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen, and Mets GM David Stearns.

As is also the custom, rarely was the dollar amount spent to secure Soto’s services for the next 15 years mentioned on the dais, a record-setting $765 million dollars, with a $75 million dollar signing bonus, an opt out after five years, and escalators that could push the AAV from $51 Mil to $55 Mil in the back end of the deal.

Whew! That’s a lot of coins in the piggy bank. But he does appear to be worth it, already accomplishing a great deal in his seven year career between three teams, the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres, and New York Yankees.

Soto arrived at Citi Field with a career .285/.421/.532 slash line, with 655 runs, 179 doubles, 15 triples, 201 home runs, 592 RBI, and 57 steals in 936 games. He’s already won five Silver Slugger Awards, the NL batting title in 2020, and finished in the Top Ten in MVP voting five times. The four-time All-Star also won the 2022 Home Run Derby, giving him and Pete Alonso to compete with in 2025.

Oh, yes, Pete Alonso. What to do about Pete? Officially he is currently no longer a Met, still a free agent, and no one in the Mets hierarchy uttered a word about whether or not they are close to a deal with him, but they sure could use a big bat to protect Soto in the lineup, don’t they?

Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza carefully said, “I’m pretty comfortable with what we’ve got (right now), but I know David and Steve and Alex are willing to dedicate every resource to help the team.”

Stearns was asked if he was surprised at how the negotiations led to such a record-setting number.

“If you had asked me at the start of this process, I probably would have said I don’t think it would have gotten this high. But when you’re in pursuit of someone who’s on track to Cooperstown with perhaps what no one has ever done, and we had a legitimate shot to bring him into our organization, we all went into this knowing we need to present the best financial package that we can from an organizational standpoint.”

The GM was also asked if he felt he “stole” one from the Yankees.

“Having grown up here, having grown up a Mets fan, for me, I’m just glad we got the player. It didn’t matter where he was coming from.”

Boras admitted there were up to eight teams very interested in signing Soto, but the lefthanded slugger eliminated three clubs early on in the process and without mentioning names, everyone accepted the final five were the Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers and Blue Jays all vying for the player along with the Mets.

When pressed as to the other offers, Boras is always quick with a quip.

“When you go to a wedding, you don’t talk about the bridesmaids.”

As to why Soto and his million-dollar smile, excuse me, $765 million-dollar smile, chose the Mets, the words comfortability and family kept coming up.

“I think you heard Juan say,” said Boras, “over the long term, he and his family were most comfortable with the family atmosphere with the Mets, and that was a priority for him.”

Sure, $765 mil is very comfortable, isn’t it.

But to his credit, Soto admits he can’t wait to give back to the community, give to those less fortunate.

“The first thing that came to mind,” Soto noted, “is that I’m going to help a lot of people. There’s a lot of kids that have the talent to have a bright future, but they don’t have the support, so when you sign a contract like this, that will give more opportunities to the people. You never know who’s going to be the next Juan Soto.”

And with his agent standing by his side, he added, “And you never know who’s going to be the next Scott Boras.”

Welcome to the Queens side of New York, Juan. It’s going to be a fun 15 years.