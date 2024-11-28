It’s Time For Jets To Give Darnold Another Chance

Aaron Rodgers will finish this season, but his future as a Jet is still uncertain. Rodgers’ return will depend on who is hired as the new general manager and head coach.

This likely will come down to how much say the soon-to-be 41-year-old Rodgers has left. His wish list that the Jets accommodated hasn’t exactly worked out. In recent weeks, Rodgers certainly looks more like a 40-plus year-old.

It’s a matter of new management deciding how big of a window the team would have under Rodgers if he wants to stay.

It could be time for a changing of the guard.

How about a version of Sam Darnold 2.0?

Yes, the Sam Darnold, who was once defined a first-round flop in his first three-year stay with the Jets.

Darnold has found a home in Minnesota, and he has the Vikings in the postseason hunt with the league’s third best record (9-2) in place of projected rookie starter J.J. McCarthy, who suffered a knee injury in the preseason and has been sidelined.

McCarthy is the apparent future in Minnesota, and he could return before the end of the season.

Darnold has a current one-year deal with the Vikings worth $10 million, and he has thrown for 5,097 yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

However, a red flag went up when the Vikings signed ex-Giant Daniel Jones, who will be on the team’s practice squad. Speculation already has run rampant that Jones will be McCarthy’s backup next season, and the Vikings will let Darnold walk.

Yet, it is still hard to imagine the Vikes would let Darnold go if they have success in the postseason. McCarthy could be his understudy for a season.

If he they do send Darnold packing, the Jets should take a second look.

The 27-year-old has looked like the quarterback the Jets envisioned when they made him the third overall pick in the 2018 draft. He doesn’t look like the “seeing ghost” quarterback that was 13-25 as a Jets’ starter with 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

Darnold had a two-year stop at Carolina where he was 8-9 as a starter with 16 picks and 16 interceptions. He also had a cup of coffee in San Francisco.

Yes, he has had his moments this season, but Darnold has matured and developed, seeing the field much better and being more patient. He also has had the benefit of a strong offensive line that has given him time to throw.

Darnold would have the weapons here with Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, and also with Devontae Adams if he decided to stay.

If the Jets had full confidence in Darnold, this would be a banner move for them. They could finally have their franchise quarterback for quite some time.

Should Darnold hit the free-agent market, he will get some calls. One could come from the Giants, who are in desperate need of a quarterback, and the upcoming draft class is slim.

Most Jets fans will cringe on the thought of Darnold back under center, but he appears to be a viable option.

Still, some dominos have to fall before the Jets could look at Darnold, starting with the hiring of a new GM and head coach. Who they hire will dictate Rodgers’ current role of calling the shots.

Rodgers will play out the final six games, but the new year will bring plenty of change and the possible return of some familiar faces.