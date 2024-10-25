FanDuel Sportsbook introduces a sports betting promo specifically designed for new bettors. By betting just $5, newcomers can unlock $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 free months of NBA League Pass. This offer is accessible without a promo code but is available by clicking to claim the promo. This is a straightforward opportunity for bettors to get accustomed to the FanDuel app. It’s also a great way to add some entertainment to tonight’s World Series Game 1 between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. The first pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in LA.

FanDuel Sportsbook introduces a sports betting promo for new users: Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 free months of NBA League Pass. No promo code is required; simply follow the link to activate this welcome offer. A minimum deposit of $10 is necessary, with a minimum first bet of $5 to qualify for the FanDuel promo.

After depositing, place a $5 wager on any event. FanDuel credits your account with $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins. These bonus bets expire 14 days after being issued. Remember, the bonus bets must be used within this timeframe, but any winnings from these bets can be withdrawn immediately.

This offer is designed to enhance your sports betting experience at FanDuel. It provides an opportunity to increase your experience in the app and test different betting markets. Make sure to take advantage of this welcome promo by following the provided link, ensuring you meet the minimum deposit and bet requirements.

First, new users must click on an associated link to access the FanDuel Sportsbook bonus offer. During sign-up, provide necessary personal details such as name, address, phone number, email, and Social Security Number. This process is quick and ensures safety and compliance.

Then, make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Place your first bet with a minimum of $5. This step is essential to qualify for the NY sports betting promo.

Finally, after the conclusion of your bet, if successful, utilize the $300 in bonus bets before they expire. FanDuel Sportsbook specifies that bonus bets expire 14 days after being credited. These bonus bets are applicable on any market available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Also, remember you’ll get 3 free months of NBA League Pass with this sportsbook bonus.

Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 1 odds at FanDuel

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are meeting in the World Series for the 12th time but for the first since 1981. It’s the Yankees’ first appearance in the World Series since 2009, and the franchise is looking for its 28th World Series title.

Gerrit Cole takes the mound for the American League-champion Yankees, while Jack Flaherty is on the bump for the National League-champion Dodgers.

The Dodgers enter the opening game of the World Series as the -130 favorites on the moneyline, while the Yankees are +110. The over/under is set at 8.5. Given both teams have the offensive firepower to take over a game in a flash, this series could be a high-scoring one.

