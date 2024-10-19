AP Foto/Adam Hunger

California Here They Come…Again!

And just like that, what was feared to be an ending akin to the Game 5s in the 2000 and 2015 World Series, when the opposing teams spilled their champagne in the Mets ballpark in celebration, turned into a resounding in-your-face slap against that destiny. The NLCS now returns to California with the Mets riding the momentum train, albeit still behind the series three games to two.

Like an off-the-table curve ball, the Mets turned the tables on the Dodgers on Friday night at Citi Field, 12-6, led by a three-run home run by Pete Alonso in the first inning.

And that was just the appetizer.

“Being able to jump out to a lead is important,” Alonso said in the presser after the game. “And every time they scored, we had an answer for it.

“After yesterday’s game,” (when New York bowed to Los Angeles, 10-2), we had a collective conversation that this is the situation we’re in and just to lay it all out there.”

And they did. Everyone contributed. And no one struck out. Read that sentence again. No one struck out. Can you believe it? Not one Met sat down after three strikes. In an era when every team racks up Ks like they were prizes at the Carnival, the Mets did an amazing job of continuing to put their bats on the ball.

Facing a trio of Dodger hurlers – Jack Flaherty, Brent Honeywell, Jr., and Anthony Banda – the Mets accumulated 14 hits, waited out five walks, knocked in 12 runs, and had zero strikeouts.

They also left eight on base, which is always a concern, but hey, they won the game, and that’s what counts.

Interestingly, you could make a case that Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts game up on the game early, a concession to protect his weathered pitching staff, and essentially admitted as such after the game.

“We (had) five more innings to leverage,” said Roberts, about his team giving up five runs in the third, “and we were down 3-1 at the time. After the walks (Alonso and Jesse Winker led off the third with consecutive bases on balls against Flaherty), trying to cover seven innings, I’m not going to employ guys appreciating there’s more to play in the series.”

Later he added, “It’s not always fun when you’re going through it. You have to remain steadfast; you’re trying to win four games in a seven-game series.”

Sounds like a concession to these eyes. He left Flaherty in as he was serving up batting practice to Mets hitters, yielding eight runs in just three innings.

Roberts praised his first call to the bullpen, even though Honeywell didn’t do a neat job of cleaning up Flaherty’s mess, and allowed two more runs in the fourth, and another in the sixth.

“Honeywell did a fantastic job,” said Roberts, “knowing you gotta save the bullpen.”

Gee, if Tony LaRussa was managing the Dodgers, we would have seen a parade of relievers.

Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza was, of course, pleased with his club’s effort.

“We’re capable of putting together games like this,” Mendy said afterward. “They did a really good job. Pete setting the tone was important, especially when we’re facing a pitching staff like this. I’ll take it.”

Mendy attributed the consistent at-bats quite simply, “We didn’t chase. And when they came with the fastball, we were ready.”

Alonso had two hits, walked, and was hit in the arm in the fourth, but it was the home run that was the door-opener.

“I was just looking for something over the middle of the plate. The location where it was, was low, but it was over the middle of the plate, and I’m just happy I was able to come through and play another game.

Alonso knows it’s a team game all the way.

“This group is special. We’ve faced adversity time and time again over the course of the year and have come through. It’s completely unexplainable. We’re just happy to fight another day.”

And that they will. The Mets are headed back to California, back to the sun and surfers, back to Dodgers Stadium for a critical game 6 on Sunday, October 20th, with an 8:08 start, EST. Of course, the Mets still have to win that one to even the series and bring it to a winner-take all to the Fall Classic on Monday night, but hey, they now have the opportunity to do so.