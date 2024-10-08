From DS to CS, Manaea-Mania Puts Mets One Win Away

Mets Twitter

Great pitching and clutch hitting and a key play or two from the defense is an infallible formula for winning baseball games. The Mets got that and more in their first Division Series home game since 2015.

Sean Manaea tossed seven dominant innings and was supported with a profound display of timely hitting and a couple of key defensive plays by the Mets in a crisp, 7-2 win over the Phillies in game 3 of the National League Division Series before a sell out crowd of 44,093 at an electric Citifield.

“The energy was incredible, shoutout to all the fans. It was awesome, it was nice to put on the white uniform, for sure,” said Jesse Winker, who contributed with a big home run.

Manaea threw 91 pitches, 65 strikes and was charged with one run on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts as he earned his first career post season win.

“Felt like he [Manaea] wanted this moment, felt like he loves pitching in front of this crowd and gave everything he had,” Francisco Lindor said.

The left hander pitched into the eighth inning but was lifted after Edmundo Sosa singled to lead off the inning. As Manaea left the mound, he got a much deserved, raucous standing ovation from the fans who had a lot to cheer about.

Aaron Nola started for the Phillies but was victimized by an ol’ nemesis in the bottom of the second.

Pete Alonso, who had good numbers (.320, 5 HR, 11 RBIs) against the Phillies right hander coming into the game, led off the inning and launched the first pitch from Nola into the second deck in right field for his third home run of the post season that gave the Mets a 1-0 lead.

“We’re here because of that big swing that he [Alonso] got in Milwaukee,” Manager Carlos Mendoza said. “Then today, first pitch he sees off a really good pitcher in Nola, he goes the other way.”

Alonso jumped on a 94 MPH, four seam fastball that was up and out over the plate. The pitch location was a bit higher than the one that Alonso hit off Brewers closer Devin Williams in the ninth inning of game 3 of the Wild Card round, but the Mets first baseman has found his stroke to the opposite field.

“I’m just happy I put a good swing on a ball,” Alonso said. “Me and Aaron, we faced each other a lot over the years, whether it’s in the big leagues or in college. He [Nola] knows me, I know him and I was just really happy. He’s a great, talented pitcher, he’s a well polished guy and he’s a tough A-B. I was happy I was just able to come through for the team right there.”

The defense took center stage in the top of the fourth.

With one out, Alec Bohm lined a ball up the gap in right center field that looked like a sure double. Tyrone Taylor played it perfectly off the wall and fired a perfect throw back to the infield where Lindor was able to tag Bohm on the helmet.

Winker’s solo home run in the fourth gave the Mets a 2-0 lead. “It’s what you dream about as a kid, you just want to help in any way you can,” he said. “Such a great clubhouse, such a great city.”

A two run lead seemed much larger with the way Manaea was throwing, but the Mets left hander faced his first real crisis in the sixth.

Manaea issued back to back walks to Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner to start the inning but he rebounded to strike out Bryce Harper on three straight pitches. “Really just attack, not try to be too fine on things. Attacking him [Harper], not trying to be too cute or too fancy,” said Manaea.

Nick Castellanos, who hit the walk off winner in game two, lined a ball to Jose Iglesias who threw to Lindor at second base to complete an inning ending double play as the Phils were kept off the board.

Mendoza showed faith in his starter and it paid off. “Once he got Harper there, I thought he had the momentum back. I always liked his presence and especially today, his demeanor on the mound, he was always on the attack from the first pitch,” Mendoza said.

The Mets responded with two runs in their half of the sixth.

After Mark Vientos singled, back to back walks to Brandon Nimmo and Alonso loaded the bases with nobody out and knocked Nola out of the game.

Orion Kerkering came in on relief and with the infield in, got Iglesias to bounce a ball to Sosa at second and force Vientos at the plate.

Winker hit a fly ball to left field that was not deep enough to score a run so Kerkering was on the verge of getting out of it. Starling Marte made sure the Phillies would not gain any momentum from working out of the jam when he lined a huge, two out, two run single to give the Mets a 4-0 lead.

The Mets loaded the bases once again in the seventh and Iglesias cashed in the opportunity with a two run single to make it a 6-0 game.

Phil Maton replaced Manaea in the eighth and after he struck out Brandon Marsh, Schwarber walked to put two runners on. Turner bounced back to the mound as the runners advanced but Harper singled to drive in a run and Mendoza went to Ryne Stanek.

Castellanos singled to drive in a second run but Stanek retired Bohm on a harmless fly ball to center field to snuff out the rally.

With two on and two out in the eighth, Lindor completed the scoring with an RBI double.

Stanek threw 11 pitches in a 1-2-3 ninth and the Mets were one win away from an improbable spot in the National League Championship Series.

“It’ll be special but we gotta come back tomorrow and we gotta win a baseball game,” Mendoza said. “One day at a time mentality, one series at a time. We’ll come back tomorrow, we gotta stay humble, we haven’t done anything.”

The Mets will go for the first ever clinching game at Citifield with Jose Quintana opposing the Phils’ Ranger Suarez.

“They’re a special team, we just gotta go out there and play the game the right way and give everything we have and see how everything turns out,” Lindor said.