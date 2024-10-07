Fanatics Sportsbook introduces a significant welcome promo for new users. The offer includes a “Bet and Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets” without the need for a specific code. New bettors simply need to click to claim the promo, making accessing the sports betting bonus straightforward. This opportunity is designed for bettors looking to maximize their initial bets with additional bonus bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook steps into the New York betting scene with a straightforward welcome promo. New users can unlock up to $1,000 in bonus bets without the need for a promo code. Simply follow the link to activate the bonus. This sportsbook bonus requires a minimum deposit and first bet of just $5, making it accessible to all levels of bettors.

After placing your initial $5 bet, the bonus bets will be credited to your account. These bonus bets come with a 7-day expiry, meaning you must use them within a week. It’s important to note that the bonus is awarded regardless of the outcome of your first bet. This ensures that every new player has a chance to explore Fanatics Sportsbook’s offerings without a significant initial risk.

Remember, this bonus promo does not require a code. Clicking through to claim the promo locks in your bonus bets, allowing you to dive into the action immediately. Keep in mind that the bonus bets must be used within 7 days, emphasizing the importance of staying active on the platform to fully benefit from this welcome offer.

How To Claim Bet and Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets

New users can activate this Welcome promo at Fanatics Sportsbook without a code by clicking on a promotional link. Start by creating a new account through the link provided. Enter required details such as name, address, phone number, email, and Social Security Number for identity verification. This process ensures safety and confidentiality.

Next, make a minimum deposit of $5 into your Fanatics Sportsbook account. Place your first bet with a minimum of $5. Enjoy watching the game. After the game, utilize any earned bonus bets. Remember, these bonus bets expire in 7 days. They are applicable on any wager within Fanatics Sportsbook, enhancing your New York sportsbook bonus experience.

Saints vs. Chiefs MNF odds at Fanatics

In this NFL showdown, the New Orleans Saints face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The game’s moneyline favors the Chiefs at -225, indicating a strong expectation for a Kansas City victory. The Saints come in as underdogs at +185. The over/under for the game is pegged at 43.0, with both over and under bets at -110, suggesting a balanced expectation of scoring. The Chiefs’ position as favorites reflects their strong offensive capabilities and home-field advantage. The Saints vs Chiefs odds on MNF are subject to change.

Unlock the Fanatics Sportsbook bonus, offering new users a ‘Bet and Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets’. This is a prime opportunity for NFL fans and bettors to leverage their insights into the game. Don’t miss out on this chance to enhance your betting experience.

Claim your promo now and dive into the NFL betting action with Fanatics Sportsbook.