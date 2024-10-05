FanDuel Sportsbook in New York introduces a promo offering for new users, giving a straightforward opportunity to bet $5 and receive $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. This welcome promo, accessible without a promo code but through a simple “Click to Claim” action, enriches the betting experience without the need for an initial join bonus. This NY sportsbook promo ensures immediate engagement for bettors, providing an advantageous start without complexity.

Up to $200 in Bonus Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook Up to $200 in Bonus Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook Bet $5

Get $200 In Bonus Bets FanDuel Sportsbook Review Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

Available on Desktop, Android & iOS

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+

To Claim: Click Play Now Play Now

FanDuel Promo: Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets

FanDuel Sportsbook introduces a compelling sports betting bonus for new users. Participants do not need a specific promo code to access this bonus offer, which can be accessed by clicking the provided link. This ensures an easy claim process, streamlining the initiation into FanDuel’s betting landscape.

Upon signing up, a minimum deposit of $10 is required. However, to activate the bonus, a mere $5 bet suffices. Place this bet on any event of your choice. FanDuel credits $200 in bonus bets to your account regardless of the outcome. Note that these bonus bets come with a 14-day expiration period. Ensure to utilize them within this timeframe to maximize benefits.

This promo is designed to enhance the initial betting experience on FanDuel. It provides a safety net for the first bet and an opportunity to explore various betting options without immediate risk. Remember, direct cash withdrawals are only applicable to winnings derived from wagers with bonus bets.

How To Claim Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

New users can activate the NY sportsbook promo at FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking an associated link on this page. Sign up for a new account through the provided link. Enter the required personal information: name, address, phone number, email, and Social Security Number. These steps are necessary for identity verification and bettor safety.

First, make a minimum deposit of $10 into your new account. Then, place your first bet of at least $5. Enjoy watching the game. After the game, use your $200 in bonus bets from the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code before they expire. Note bonus bets expire in 14 days and are applicable on any wager at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs. Phillies NLDS Game 1 odds at FanDuel

The Mets face off against the Phillies in Game 1 of the NLDS, with the Phillies favored at a -188 moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook, indicating a higher chance of winning. The Mets come in at +158, showcasing their underdog status. The game’s over/under is set at 7.5, with the over payout at +100 and the under payout at -122, hinting at expectations of a moderately scoring game. This matchup’s odds suggest the Phillies have a roughly 65.3% chance of victory, leaving the Mets with a 38.8% chance. The odds for the Mets vs Phillies are subject to change.

Don’t miss out on FanDuel Sportsbook’s promo, offering a Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed for new users. Click to claim this offer now and get in on the action!