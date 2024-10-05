Sportsbooks
nysportsday.com
Bonuses
Sports Betting

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet & Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets for Mets vs Phillies

Written By: Editorial Team
Published: Oct 5, 2024
Updated: Oct 4, 2024
fact-check-icon Fact checked by
Ian St. Clair
Photo of Ian St. Clair
Fact checked by Ian St. Clair

Fanatics Sportsbook introduces a compelling welcome promo for new users, offering the chance to Bet and Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets without the need for a Jspecific promo code. This sportsbook bonus is designed to enhance the betting experience right from the start, ensuring bettors can place their bets with added value. To claim this offer, bettors simply need to click to claim the promo, making it straightforward to get started with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Claim Your $1,000 at Fanatics Sportsbook
Claim Your $1,000 at Fanatics Sportsbook
Up to $1,000
In No Sweat Bets
Fanatics Sportsbook Review
  • Bet and Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets
  • Earn FanCash & Spend it on Team Swag or More Bets
  • 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER
  • To Claim: Click Play Now
PLAY NOW

 

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets

Fanatics Sportsbook offers a straightforward deal for new bettors. Sign up and get the chance to earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets without the need for a promo code. Simply follow the link to secure this bonus offer. A minimal deposit and first bet of just $5 are required to qualify for this welcome promo.

Upon placing your initial bet of $5 or more, Fanatics Sportsbook credits your account with bonus bets up to $1,000. These bonus bets come with an expiration of 7 days, urging users to use them within this timeframe. It’s critical to note that the bonus bets must be utilized in their entirety and cannot be divided across multiple bets.

This bonus promo is designed to enhance your NY sports betting experience. Whether your initial bet wins or loses, the bonus bets offer a second chance to place a bet. Remember, the bonus is for wagering purposes only; only winnings from bets placed with bonus bets can be withdrawn, not the bonus amount itself.

How To Claim Bet and Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets

Start by clicking one of the links on this page to access Fanatics Sportsbook. For identity verification, the site requires entering personal details like name, address, phone number, email, and Social Security Number. This process ensures better safety and is a standard procedure across betting platforms.

Next, proceed to deposit a minimum of $5 into your Fanatics Sportsbook account. Following the deposit, place your first bet with a minimum of $5. This initiates the welcome promo, allowing you to enjoy the NY sports betting bonus.

After the game concludes, utilize any earned bonus bets within 7 days. These bonus bets are applicable on various wagers, enhancing your betting experience at Fanatics Sportsbook. Remember, the bonus bets expire in 7 days, so use them promptly.

Mets vs. Phillies NLDS Game 1 odds at Fanatics Sportsbook

Today’s NLDS Game 1 features the New York Mets traveling to face the Philadelphia Phillies. Fanatics Sportsbook lists the Phillies as the favorites with a moneyline of -190, implying a 65.5% chance of victory. The Mets are underdogs at +160, suggesting a 38.5% winning probability. The over/under for the game is set at 7.0, with the over at -120 (implying a 54.5% chance) and the under at +105 (48.8% chance). This matchup indicates a strong confidence in the Phillies’ performance and a relatively low-scoring game expected by the odds. The odds for the Mets vs Phillies are subject to change.

Unlock a sports betting bonus with Fanatics Sportsbook’s offer: Bet and Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets for new users. No code is needed; just click to claim this promo and enhance your MLB betting experience.

About the Author

Editorial Team

The NY Sports Day Editorial Team delivers everything you need to know about legal gambling in New York. From sports betting to online casinos, the Editorial Team has the experience and knowledge you can trust. The content writing process for the NY Sports Day Editorial Team utilizes the powerful dichotomy of AI and humans. An AI application assists with culminating data, while real-life humans oversee the contextualization, editing and fact-checking process. No content is published before human eyes first scrutinize it with a fine-tooth comb to ensure accuracy, reliability, and trustworthiness.

Get connected with us on Social Media

Copyright © 2025 Catena Operations Ltd. About | Contact | Privacy Policy | Responsible Gaming