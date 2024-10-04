For Pete’s Sake, Alonso’s Historic Blast Sends Mets to NLDS

Mets twitter

The memorable moments just keep on coming.

On Monday, Francisco Lindor hit, what many believed to be the biggest home run in Mets franchise history. Three days later, Pete Alonso may have jumped Lindor on that list.

Alonso silenced the sell out crowd at American Family Field when he clubbed a dramatic, go ahead three run home run in the top of the ninth as the Mets scored a stunning 4-2 win over the Brewers in the do or die game 3 of the Wild Card series. The jaw dropping win sends them to the National League Division Series to meet the Phillies beginning on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.

“As you watch that game unfold and we’re going to the ninth inning facing one of the best closers in the game, I’m looking to my right and I see Pete Alonso, I was like, this could be it right here,” Manager Carlos Mendoza said. “I said it yesterday, he’s one swing away from making history. We need a couple of guys on and there you go.”

Alonso became the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit a go ahead HR when trailing in the ninth inning or later of a winner take all post season game.

The Mets season nearly ended on two pitches in the bottom of the seventh inning when pinch-hitter Jake Bauers and Sal Frelick snapped a scoreless tie with back to back home runs off of Jose Butto, but this team’s character is off the charts.

The Mets were three outs away from going home but Lindor worked a walk from Brewers closer Devin Williams after being down 1-2 in the count. The Mets shortstop worked the count full, fouled off two pitches and then laid off ball four as the tide seemed to turn when he went to first to bring the tying run to the plate.

“Don’t try to do much, just get a good pitch,” Lindor said. “Got a good pitch and take my walk and let [Mark] Vientos, [Brandon] Nimmo and Pete [Alonso], [Jose] Iglesias do what they do best. We faced them twice already, it was a matter of having quality at bats.”

After Vientos struck out, Nimmo singled to right as Lindor took third to bring up Alonso, who picked the exact right time to author his Mets moment.

Alonso took a first pitch change up from Williams for a strike, but the Brewers right hander missed up and then low and in to make it a 3-1 count.

“I was just looking for something out over the plate,” Alonso said. “I just really wanted to his something hard to the big part of the field and I’m really happy I capitalized. I know Devo’s [Williams] got great stuff, I’ve seen him pitch a ton, we were teammates in the WBC, he’s a tough A-B.”

On the fifth pitch of the at bat, the Mets first baseman got an 86 MPH change up that was up and out over the outside part of the plate. Alonso didn’t miss it as he drove it to deep right field. The right fielder Frelick went back and ran out of room as the ball sailed over the right field wall for a jaw dropping three run home run that gave the Mets a 3-2 lead.

“It’s just been such a great ride all year and I’m just happy I could come through for my team right there, a really special moment,” the Mets first baseman said.

As Alonso rounded the bases, the Mets dugout was going wild but the inning was not over.

After Iglesias grounded out, Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game. Winker, who is not a fan favorite in Milwaukee, stole second and scored a huge insurance run on Starling Marte’s clutch, two out RBI single to right.

The game was a classic pitcher’s duel for the first five innings.

Both starters, Milwaukee’s Tobias Myers and the Mets’ Jose Quintana were matching zeroes for five. Myers, who had only allowed three baserunners (two hits to Lindor and Winker’s first HBP) was rolling but Brewers Manager Pat Murphy replaced him with Trevor Megill to start the sixth.

Quintana bent but did not break. The left hander made some big pitches as the Brewers were 0 for 7 (0 for 9 overall) with runners in scoring position during his six innings of work.

For him [Quintana] to go out there and give us six innings, 94 pitches,” Mendoza said. “Going back out for that sixth, they got the three right hand hitters, the match up wasn’t on his favor, but the way he was throwing the baseball, keeping guys off balance, getting ground balls, getting weak contact, swings and misses.”

Brewers relievers Nick Mears and Freddy Peralta each tossed a scoreless inning to set it up for Williams who had been nearly unhittable this season but he hadn’t gone up against a team that reeks with resiliency.

After Butto gave up the two home runs he got Joey Ortiz on a lineout to short and Mendoza lifted him for Edwin Diaz. The Mets closer issued two walks in the seventh but worked out of it and pitched a scoreless eighth as he was able to keep it a two run deficit.

Diaz had thrown 39 pitches in his inning and 2/3 so Mendoza did not ask him to pitch the ninth.

With two left handed hitters due up for Milwaukee in the ninth, Mendoza went to left hander David Peterson to try for his first Major League save.

“I was on the mound and I saw him [Alonso] hit it, I saw he struck it good and I was just hoping it had enough to get it out. When we saw it go over the fence, we went nuts. Rosie [bullpen coach Jose’ Rosado] kinda said ‘hey, we gotta close this thing out,’” Peterson told SNY’s Steve Gelbs in a raucous clubhouse.

Frelick singled to start the inning, but Peterson struck out Ortiz for the first out. With Brice Turang at the plate, Peterson made a pick off throw to first before the left handed hitting Turang hit a sinking liner to short. Lindor played the short hop and ran to second for the force before throwing to first. Fittingly, Alonso caught Lindor’s relay throw to complete a game and series ending double play.

“I think it’s just, it’s finishing the job,” Peterson. “That’s what we’ve talked about, one pitch at a time and just keep moving forward. This is what this has done, we just continue to take a step forward, yeah, unbelievable win.”

In 1973, Mets closer Tug McGraw coined the phrase, “You gotta believe.”

Mendoza updated the 2024 version.

“I keep saying it. We continue to believe, Mendoza said. “As a team we’ve been punched and knocked down and we continue to find ways to get back up. We got punched yesterday, we got punched again today in the seventh inning and we found a way. For Pete to come through that way, it’s a dream come true for him. What a signature moment there, one swing and here we are, moving on to the next series.”

The next series which begins Saturday in Philadelphia where they may author some more memorable moments.

With the way the past few days have gone and the way the Mets season has gone, “you gotta believe.”