The New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves on Monday, Sep 30, at 4:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. The forecast predicts light rain with a high of 80°F. The game will be broadcast on SNY. This is the second game of a season-ending doubleheader between the two rivals looking to qualify for the MLB postseason.

Mets vs. Braves Pregame Odds (9/30/24)

The Mets are currently listed as favorites over the Braves at various New York online sportsbooks. The over/under for the game is not available. With a run line set at 1.5, sportsbooks project a competitive matchup. Below are the Mets odds from various sportsbooks:

FanDuel : Mets -138, Braves +118

: Mets -138, Braves +118 BetMGM : Mets -140, Braves +120

: Mets -140, Braves +120 Caesars : Mets -142, Braves +122

: Mets -142, Braves +122 Fanatics: N/A

Odds are subject to change for Mets vs. Braves.

Mets vs. Braves projected starting lineups today

Mets starting lineup

SS Francisco Lindor (S) 3B Mark Vientos (R) 1B Pete Alonso (R) LF Brandon Nimmo (L) C Luis Torrens (R) DH J.D. Martinez (R) 2B Jose Iglesias (R) RF Tyrone Taylor (R) CF Harrison Bader (R)

Braves starting lineup

CF Michael Harris II (L) 2B Ozzie Albies (S) DH Marcell Ozuna (R) 1B Matt Olson (L) RF Jorge Soler (R) LF Ramón Laureano (R) C Travis d’Arnaud (R) 3B Gio Urshela (R) SS Orlando Arcia (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Mets vs. Braves probable starters for Monday Game 2

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYM) Luis Severino (R) 11-7 3.91 1.24 20.3% 7.6% (ATL) Chris Sale (L) 18-3 2.38 1.01 31.2% 5.4%

Mets vs. Braves Injuries for Monday Game 2

Mets: Brooks Raley (RP) is out for the season due to Tommy John surgery. Jeff McNeil (2B) wrist fracture, out until mid-October. Paul Blackburn (SP) spinal fluid leak, expected to return in October. Drew Smith (RP) is out for the season with an elbow sprain.

Braves: A.J. Minter (RP) is out for the season due to hip surgery. Austin Riley (3B) hand fracture, out for the season. Ronald Acuña Jr. (RF) is out for the season with an ACL tear.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

New York Mets team stats

The Mets are currently 2nd in the NL East with a record of 88-72. They have a league rank of 6. In their last 10 games, they are 6-4, and they come into this game on a one-game winning streak. Here are New York’s season stats:

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .247

: .247 Team home runs : 205

: 205 Team stolen bases : 104

: 104 Team ERA : 3.94

: 3.94 Team pitching strikeouts: 1437

Atlanta Braves team stats

The Braves are 3rd in the NL East with an identical record of 88-72, and they have a league rank of 7. In their last 10 games, they are 7-3, but they come into this game on a one-game losing streak. Here are Atlanta’s season stats:

Runs per game : 4.3

: 4.3 Team average : .243

: .243 Team home runs : 211

: 211 Team stolen bases : 67

: 67 Team ERA : 3.48

: 3.48 Team pitching strikeouts: 1535

Player Stats for Mets vs. Braves

Francisco Lindor and Michael Harris II are key players in today’s game. Lindor’s recent performance includes a 2-for-4 game with a homer and two stolen bases, while Harris II is heating up with a .317/.343/.614 line and eight homers in September. Both players’ recent performances could impact the Mets odds.

Mets leaders ahead of today’s Game 2 doubleheader

Francisco Lindor leads the Mets in multiple categories, including a .272 batting average and 105 runs. Brandon Nimmo has driven in 88 RBIs, while Pete Alonso leads with 34 home runs. Lindor’s 29 stolen bases make him a threat on the base paths.

AVG Leader: Francisco Lindor .272

Francisco Lindor .272 HR Leader: Pete Alonso 34

Pete Alonso 34 RBI Leader: Brandon Nimmo 88

Brandon Nimmo 88 Runs Leader: Francisco Lindor 105

Francisco Lindor 105 SB Leader: Francisco Lindor 29

Braves leaders ahead of today’s Game 2 doubleheader

Marcell Ozuna is the standout for the Braves, leading in batting average (.304), home runs (39), and RBIs (102). Ozuna also tops the runs category with 96, while Whit Merrifield leads in stolen bases with 16. Michael Harris II’s recent form adds depth to the Braves’ lineup.