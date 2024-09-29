Fanatics Sportsbook introduces a sports betting promo designed for new New York users. This bonus offers a chance to bet and get up to $1,000 in bonus bets. This welcome offer does not require a specific code; users can simply click to claim it. It’s a direct opportunity for bettors to engage with New York sports betting without an initial join bonus, focusing instead on the substantial bet-and-get approach.

Fanatics Sportsbook New York Promo: Bet and Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets

Fanatics Sportsbook offers a straightforward offer without needing a promo code. New users can access this bonus by following a specific link. The primary offer includes a ‘Bet and Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets.’ This promo is designed for first-time depositors with a minimum of $5.

After signing up, a minimum deposit and bet of $5 are required to qualify for the bonus bets. These bonus bets expire 7 days after being credited to the user’s account. It’s crucial to note the bonus bets must be used within this timeframe, or they will be forfeited.

This New York sports betting promo is tailored for new users looking to jump into sports betting without the worry of losing a bet. The bonus provides a safety net of up to $1,000, allowing users to place bets and explore the platform with less risk. Remember, this offer is accessible without a promo code; simply click the designated link to claim.

How To Claim Bet and Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets

For new users, claiming the New York sports betting promo at Fanatics Sportsbook starts with clicking on one of the promotional links. Immediately, sign up for a new account through the link. For identity verification, you will need to input personal details like name, address, phone number, email, and Social Security Number. This step is quick and ensures safety.

Next, proceed to deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account. Place your first bet with a minimum of $5 as well. After your initial wager, you can enjoy watching the game.

Finally, utilize any bonus bets received from this promo bonus within 7 days. These bonus bets are applicable on any wager options available at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Jets odds at Fanatics Sportsbook

This week features the Denver Broncos traveling to face the New York Jets. At Fanatics Sportsbook, the Jets are the favorites with a moneyline of -375, implying a 78.95% chance of winning. The Broncos are underdogs at +305, suggesting a 24.69% chance to win. The over/under for the game is set at 39.5, with both over and under payouts at -110. This low over/under hints at expectations of a defense-heavy game. The odds for the Broncos vs Jets are subject to change.

For New York sports betting fans, Fanatics Sportsbook offers a “Bet and Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets” for new users. This is an excellent opportunity to engage with New York sports betting promo and potentially amplify your winnings. Don’t miss out on this chance to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo and dive into the action of NFL betting.