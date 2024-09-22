The Baltimore Ravens (0-2) will face the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) in NFL Week 3. The game will be played on Sunday, September 22, at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. NFL odds are crucial for bettors and fans looking to understand the dynamics of this upcoming match. The game will air on Fox.

Ravens vs Cowboys pregame odds

Entering today’s game, the Ravens are the consensus favorite at New York sportsbooks and an over/under of 47.5 points. FanDuel lists the Ravens at -1.5 point spread with the same over/under of 47.5 points. Caesars and BetMGM also have the Ravens at -1.0 point spread, with an over/under of 47.5 points. The moneyline varies slightly, with the Ravens around -115 and the Cowboys around -105. These NFL odds provide a valuable perspective for bettors assessing the potential outcomes of this game.

FanDuel : Cowboys +1.5, over/under 47.5

: Cowboys +1.5, over/under 47.5 BetMGM : Cowboys +1.0, over/under 47.5

: Cowboys +1.0, over/under 47.5 Caesars : Cowboys +1.0, over/under 47.5

: Cowboys +1.0, over/under 47.5 Fanatics: Cowboys +1.0, over/under 47.5

The odds for the Ravens vs Cowboys are subject to change

Team standings and recent game stats

The Ravens are currently 0-2, ranking 3rd in the AFC North with a 0.0 winning percentage. They have scored 43 points and conceded 53 points so far. In their last game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Ravens lost 23-26, accumulating 383 offensive yards, including 232 passing yards and 151 rushing yards. The Ravens’ defense allowed 260 yards, including 233 passing yards and 27 rushing yards.

The Cowboys hold a 1-1 record, ranking 3rd in the NFC East with a 0.5 winning percentage. They have scored 52 points and conceded 61 points. In their last game against the New Orleans Saints, the Cowboys lost 19-44, recording 353 offensive yards, including 285 passing yards and 68 rushing yards. The Cowboys’ defense allowed 432 yards, including 242 passing yards and 190 rushing yards.

Ravens vs Cowboys team analysis

The Ravens’ offense, led by Lamar Jackson, has been productive, with Jackson throwing for 520 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Zay Flowers has been a key target with 13 receptions, while Isaiah Likely has added 11 receptions. The running game, featuring Justice Hill and Derrick Henry, has been effective, with Hill also contributing significantly in the passing game.

The Cowboys’ offense, led by Dak Prescott, has also been productive, with Prescott throwing for 472 yards and 2 touchdowns. CeeDee Lamb has been a key target with 9 receptions, while Jalen Tolbert and Luke Schoonmaker have added 7 and 6 receptions, respectively. The running game, featuring Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle, has been less effective, with the team relying more on the passing game.

Ravens vs Cowboys player stats and injuries

For the Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson has thrown for 520 yards and 2 touchdowns in the season, including 247 passing yards and 1 touchdown in the last game. Wide receiver Zay Flowers has 13 receptions this season, while tight end Isaiah Likely has 11 receptions. Running back Justice Hill, who recently signed a two-year extension, has 8 receptions for 62 yards this season. Hill has also rushed for 25 yards on 5 attempts.

For the Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott has accumulated 472 passing yards and 2 touchdowns this season, including 293 passing yards and 1 touchdown in the last game. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is cleared to play, has 9 receptions this season. Jalen Tolbert has 7 receptions, and tight end Luke Schoonmaker has 6 receptions. Running back Ezekiel Elliott has 4 receptions, and Brandin Cooks has 6 receptions for the season.

Key matchups for Baltimore vs Dallas

The key matchup to watch will be the Ravens’ passing attack against the Cowboys’ secondary. Lamar Jackson has been effective through the air, and the Cowboys’ defense has struggled, allowing 432 yards to the Saints. Another key matchup will be the Cowboys’ passing game against the Ravens’ secondary. Dak Prescott has been productive, and the Ravens’ defense has allowed 233 passing yards to the Raiders.

Ravens vs Cowboys Week 3 news

Recent news includes Baltimore Ravens’ running back Justice Hill signing a two-year, $6 million contract extension. Hill has logged eight more snaps than Derrick Henry and caught eight of his 10 targets for 62 receiving yards this season. Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley returned to practice after dealing with an ankle injury, which is crucial for protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been cleared to play for the Cowboys despite an ankle injury. Lamb caught four passes for 90 yards and a touchdown in the last game against the Saints. The Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, expressed high confidence in Lamb’s availability for the upcoming game.

Ravens vs Cowboys analysis

This game is expected to be a close contest, with both teams having strengths and weaknesses. The Ravens’ offense, led by Lamar Jackson, will look to exploit the Cowboys’ defense, while the Cowboys’ passing game, led by Dak Prescott, will look to take advantage of the Ravens’ secondary. NFL odds suggest a close game, with the Ravens slightly favored. Bettors and fans should pay close attention to the key matchups and recent player performances to make informed decisions.