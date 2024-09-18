The New York Yankees are set to play the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, Sep 18, at 9:40 p.m. at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA. The game features pitchers Nestor Cortes for the Yankees with a NRFI record of 21-8 and Bryce Miller for the Mariners with a NRFI record of 24-5. NRFI and YRFI betting odds are available with FanDuel Sportsbook listing the YRFI at -105 and the NRFI at -125. Weather forecast predicts broken clouds with a high of 70 degrees. This information is crucial for MLB betting strategies, especially considering the pitchers’ NRFI/YRFI records and the game’s odds.

Yankees vs Mariners NRFI/YRFI odds for Wednesday

For the upcoming MLB game between the Yankees and Mariners, betting odds from FanDuel indicate a slight preference towards NRFI (No Run First Inning) at -120, compared to YRFI (Yes Run First Inning) at -106.

FanDuel : NRFI -120

The NRFI/YRFI odds for the Yankees vs Mariners are subject to change

Yankees vs. Mariners NRFI/YRFI Prediction

The Yankees and Mariners will be looking to kick off another action-packed first inning tonight in Washington. During Tuesday’s first game of the series, the Yankees scored two first-inning runs and ultimately won 11-2. Expect to see another night offering high-action early innings, with Yankees betting odds influenced by last night’s success.

Yankees vs. Mariners NRFI/YRFI Prediction: YRFI (-106)

Yankees vs. Mariners Pitching Matchup

Bryce Miller (R) (SEA) Stat Nestor Cortes (L) (NYY) 24-5 NRFI/YRFI Record 21-8 23.5% K% 22.1% 5.8% BB% 5.1% 0.99 WHIP 1.15 1.13 HR/9 1.28

Nestor Cortes of the Yankees showcases a WHIP of 1.15, K% of 22.1, BB% of 5.1, and HR/9 of 1.28 with a NRFI/YRFI Record of 21-8. Bryce Miller for the Mariners counters with a WHIP of 0.99, K% of 23.5, BB% of 5.8, and HR/9 of 1.13, holding a NRFI/YRFI Record of 24-5. Both pitchers exhibit strong control and the ability to limit home runs, crucial metrics for MLB betting enthusiasts analyzing NRFI/YRFI odds.

Examining home and away splits, Cortes has a WHIP of 1.32 away, with a K% of 21 and HR/9 of 1.37, while Miller at home presents a WHIP of 0.86, K% of 29, and HR/9 of 0.60. Against left and right-handed hitters, Cortes shows a better WHIP of 0.96 against lefties, and Miller has a superior WHIP of 0.86 against righties. These stats are vital for bettors considering MLB odds, especially in NRFI/YRFI betting, as they reflect pitcher effectiveness in specific scenarios.

Nestor Cortes Split Stats

Home Stat Away 23.1% K% 21% 3.9% BB% 6.3% 1.00 WHIP 1.32 1.20 HR/9 1.37

vs Left Stat vs Right 27.8% K% 21.3% 6% BB% 5% 0.96 WHIP 1.21 0.47 HR/9 1.52

Bryce Miller Split Stats

Home Stat Away 29% K% 17.3% 5.4% BB% 6.3% 0.86 WHIP 1.14 0.60 HR/9 1.75

vs Left Stat vs Right 22% K% 26.5% 7.9% BB% 3.6% 1.11 WHIP 0.86 1.53 HR/9 0.68

Yankees vs. Mariners NRFI/YRFI Record

Yankees NRFI: 62.91%

Yankees YRFI: 37.09%

Yankees Opponent NRFI: 72.85%

Yankees Opponent YRFI: 27.15%

Mariners NRFI: 71.52%

Mariners YRFI: 28.48%

Mariners Opponent NRFI: 77.48%

Mariners Opponent YRFI: 22.52%

Yankees Lineup vs. Bryce Miller (R)

The Yankees show a balanced threat against right-handed pitchers, highlighted by Juan Soto’s impressive .411 wOBA and .282 ISO, making him a key player to watch in this matchup. Aaron Judge presents a significant power threat with a .509 wOBA and .445 ISO, indicating potential for high-impact plays. Gleyber Torres and Austin Wells contribute with a .344 and .238 wOBA respectively, showing depth in the Yankees’ lineup against right-handers. This combination of high wOBA and ISO figures suggests the Yankees could capitalize on scoring opportunities, important for MLB betting insights.

Mariners Lineup vs. Nestor Cortes (L)

The Mariners lineup against left-handed pitching features Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh as notable performers, with Rodríguez posting a .296 wOBA and Raleigh a .336 wOBA, indicating their capability to contribute significantly. Randy Arozarena with a .308 wOBA and .157 ISO, alongside J.P. Crawford’s .255 wOBA, adds depth, though the lower ISO figures suggest a need for strategic plays to maximize scoring chances, a crucial aspect for those considering MLB odds.

Looking at the pitchers, Nestor Cortes has a WHIP of 1.15 and a K% of 22.1, showing effectiveness in limiting opponent scoring chances, while Bryce Miller’s 0.99 WHIP and 23.5 K% indicate a strong ability to control the game, essential factors for betting analysis in this upcoming MLB game.