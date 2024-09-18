Sportsbooks
Nationals vs Mets NRFI/YRFI Preview: Sept. 18 Odds, Prediction, Pitching Matchups, & Stats

The Washington Nationals are set to face the New York Mets on Wednesday, Sep 18, at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field in New York. The game features pitchers DJ Herz for the Nationals with a NRFI record of 13-4 and Jose Quintana for the Mets with a NRFI record of 20-9. NRFI betting odds are listed at -150, with YRFI odds at +110, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The forecast predicts overcast clouds with a high of 74 degrees. This information is crucial for MLB betting enthusiasts looking at the NRFI/YRFI market.

Nationals vs Mets NRFI/YRFI odds for Wednesday

For the upcoming MLB game between the Nationals and Mets, the betting odds are leaning towards a NRFI according to DraftKings SportsBook. DraftKings lists the NRFI at -150, suggesting a higher probability of no run in the first inning. Conversely, the YRFI is set at +110, indicating a lower probability of a run occurring in the first inning. Calculating the implied probabilities for these Nationals vs Mets odds, the NRFI stands at approximately 60% while the YRFI is at about 47.6%.

  • FanDuel: NRFI -146
  • FanDuel: YRFI +114

The NRFI/YRFI odds for the Nationals vs Mets are subject to change

Nationals vs. Mets NRFI/YRFI Prediction

The Nationals and Mets will both be vying for an early-game lead tonight after going two innings without a run yesterday and the Mets ultimately winning 10-1.  Look for the Nationals’ batting lineup to capitalize on Jose Quintana’s 17.8% strikeout rate and his higher record of yes-run first innings this season.

Nationals vs. Mets NRFI/YRFI Prediction: YRFI (+110)

Nationals vs. Mets Pitching Matchup

DJ Herz of the Nationals shows a promising NRFI/YRFI record of 13-4, with a WHIP of 1.21 and a K% of 28. His performance against right-hand hitters is notable with a K% of 29.3 and a WHIP of 1.19. Herz’s HR/9 stands at 1.23, indicating a solid ability to limit home runs, crucial for NRFI/YRFI betting odds in the upcoming MLB game.

Jose Quintana of the Mets brings a NRFI/YRFI record of 20-9 to the table, with a WHIP of 1.27 and a K% of 17.8. His stats reveal a consistent performance across the board, with a slightly better HR/9 of 1.16 against right-hand hitters. Quintana’s overall HR/9 is 1.25, showing competence in controlling long balls, a key factor for MLB betting enthusiasts focusing on NRFI/YRFI odds.

In summary, both pitchers have demonstrated abilities that are vital for NRFI/YRFI predictions. Herz’s higher strikeout percentage and Quintana’s extensive experience with a solid NRFI/YRFI record present a closely matched scenario for bettors analyzing MLB odds in the upcoming Nationals vs. Mets game.

DJ Herz Split Stats

HomeStatAway
28.7%K%26.7%
8.3%BB%9.2%
1.24WHIP1.14
0.86HR/91.93
HomeStatAway
26.5%K%29.3%
7.2%BB%9.3%
1.25WHIP1.19
1.47HR/91.16

Jose Quintana Split Stats

HomeStatAway
18.7%K%16.9%
8.2%BB%9%
1.27WHIP1.27
1.99HR/90.55
HomeStatAway
17%K%18.4%
6.1%BB%9.5%
1.28WHIP1.27
1.57HR/91.16

Nationals vs. Mets NRFI/YRFI Record

  • Nationals NRFI: 80.13%
  • Nationals YRFI: 19.87%
  • Nationals Opponent NRFI: 76.82%
  • Nationals Opponent YRFI: 23.18%
  • Mets NRFI: 76.16%
  • Mets YRFI: 23.84%
  • Mets Opponent NRFI: 80.13%
  • Mets Opponent YRFI: 19.87%

Nationals Lineup vs. Jose Quintana (L)

The Nationals showcase power against lefties with Dylan Crews leading with a .412 ISO and a .539 wOBA, indicating strong potential for early runs. Andrés Chaparro follows with a .344 ISO and a .463 wOBA, contributing to the team’s solid performance against similar throwhand pitchers this season. Despite James Wood’s higher strikeout rate at 22.6%, his presence in the lineup adds depth against Quintana’s pitching style, potentially exploiting Quintana’s 1.25 HR/9 rate.

Mets Lineup vs. DJ Herz (L)

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso are key for the Mets, with Lindor posting a .286 ISO and Alonso a .265 ISO against left-hand pitchers, aligning with MLB betting interests for potential early scoring. J.D. Martinez adds value with a .375 wOBA and a .222 ISO, indicating a threat to Herz’s 1.23 HR/9 and 28% strikeout rate. The Mets’ lineup showcases a balanced attack, with Nimmo’s .340 wOBA, aiming to capitalize on Herz’s performance trends.

Pitchers’ Season Stats Overview

DJ Herz for the Nationals presents a challenge with a 28% K rate and a 1.21 WHIP, indicating efficiency in innings pitched. Jose Quintana of the Mets, with a 17.8% K rate and a 1.27 WHIP, shows vulnerability, especially against hitters with high ISO and wOBA numbers, influencing MLB odds and betting strategies for this matchup.

