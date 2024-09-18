The Washington Nationals are set to face the New York Mets on Wednesday, Sep 18, at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field in New York. The game features pitchers DJ Herz for the Nationals with a NRFI record of 13-4 and Jose Quintana for the Mets with a NRFI record of 20-9. NRFI betting odds are listed at -150, with YRFI odds at +110, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The forecast predicts overcast clouds with a high of 74 degrees. This information is crucial for MLB betting enthusiasts looking at the NRFI/YRFI market.
Nationals vs Mets NRFI/YRFI odds for Wednesday
For the upcoming MLB game between the Nationals and Mets, the betting odds are leaning towards a NRFI according to DraftKings SportsBook. DraftKings lists the NRFI at -150, suggesting a higher probability of no run in the first inning. Conversely, the YRFI is set at +110, indicating a lower probability of a run occurring in the first inning. Calculating the implied probabilities for these Nationals vs Mets odds, the NRFI stands at approximately 60% while the YRFI is at about 47.6%.
- FanDuel: NRFI -146
- FanDuel: YRFI +114
The NRFI/YRFI odds for the Nationals vs Mets are subject to change
Nationals vs. Mets NRFI/YRFI Prediction
The Nationals and Mets will both be vying for an early-game lead tonight after going two innings without a run yesterday and the Mets ultimately winning 10-1. Look for the Nationals’ batting lineup to capitalize on Jose Quintana’s 17.8% strikeout rate and his higher record of yes-run first innings this season.
Nationals vs. Mets NRFI/YRFI Prediction: YRFI (+110)
Nationals vs. Mets Pitching Matchup
|Bryce Miller (R) (SEA)
|Stat
|Nestor Cortes (L) (NYY)
|24-5
|NRFI/YRFI Record
|21-8
|23.5%
|K%
|22.1%
|5.8%
|BB%
|5.1%
|0.99
|WHIP
|1.15
|1.13
|HR/9
|1.28
DJ Herz of the Nationals shows a promising NRFI/YRFI record of 13-4, with a WHIP of 1.21 and a K% of 28. His performance against right-hand hitters is notable with a K% of 29.3 and a WHIP of 1.19. Herz’s HR/9 stands at 1.23, indicating a solid ability to limit home runs, crucial for NRFI/YRFI betting odds in the upcoming MLB game.
Jose Quintana of the Mets brings a NRFI/YRFI record of 20-9 to the table, with a WHIP of 1.27 and a K% of 17.8. His stats reveal a consistent performance across the board, with a slightly better HR/9 of 1.16 against right-hand hitters. Quintana’s overall HR/9 is 1.25, showing competence in controlling long balls, a key factor for MLB betting enthusiasts focusing on NRFI/YRFI odds.
In summary, both pitchers have demonstrated abilities that are vital for NRFI/YRFI predictions. Herz’s higher strikeout percentage and Quintana’s extensive experience with a solid NRFI/YRFI record present a closely matched scenario for bettors analyzing MLB odds in the upcoming Nationals vs. Mets game.
DJ Herz Split Stats
|Home
|Stat
|Away
|28.7%
|K%
|26.7%
|8.3%
|BB%
|9.2%
|1.24
|WHIP
|1.14
|0.86
|HR/9
|1.93
|Home
|Stat
|Away
|26.5%
|K%
|29.3%
|7.2%
|BB%
|9.3%
|1.25
|WHIP
|1.19
|1.47
|HR/9
|1.16
Jose Quintana Split Stats
|Home
|Stat
|Away
|18.7%
|K%
|16.9%
|8.2%
|BB%
|9%
|1.27
|WHIP
|1.27
|1.99
|HR/9
|0.55
|Home
|Stat
|Away
|17%
|K%
|18.4%
|6.1%
|BB%
|9.5%
|1.28
|WHIP
|1.27
|1.57
|HR/9
|1.16
Nationals vs. Mets NRFI/YRFI Record
- Nationals NRFI: 80.13%
- Nationals YRFI: 19.87%
- Nationals Opponent NRFI: 76.82%
- Nationals Opponent YRFI: 23.18%
- Mets NRFI: 76.16%
- Mets YRFI: 23.84%
- Mets Opponent NRFI: 80.13%
- Mets Opponent YRFI: 19.87%
Nationals Lineup vs. Jose Quintana (L)
The Nationals showcase power against lefties with Dylan Crews leading with a .412 ISO and a .539 wOBA, indicating strong potential for early runs. Andrés Chaparro follows with a .344 ISO and a .463 wOBA, contributing to the team’s solid performance against similar throwhand pitchers this season. Despite James Wood’s higher strikeout rate at 22.6%, his presence in the lineup adds depth against Quintana’s pitching style, potentially exploiting Quintana’s 1.25 HR/9 rate.
Mets Lineup vs. DJ Herz (L)
Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso are key for the Mets, with Lindor posting a .286 ISO and Alonso a .265 ISO against left-hand pitchers, aligning with MLB betting interests for potential early scoring. J.D. Martinez adds value with a .375 wOBA and a .222 ISO, indicating a threat to Herz’s 1.23 HR/9 and 28% strikeout rate. The Mets’ lineup showcases a balanced attack, with Nimmo’s .340 wOBA, aiming to capitalize on Herz’s performance trends.
Pitchers’ Season Stats Overview
DJ Herz for the Nationals presents a challenge with a 28% K rate and a 1.21 WHIP, indicating efficiency in innings pitched. Jose Quintana of the Mets, with a 17.8% K rate and a 1.27 WHIP, shows vulnerability, especially against hitters with high ISO and wOBA numbers, influencing MLB odds and betting strategies for this matchup.