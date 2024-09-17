The MLB match between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners is scheduled for Tuesday, Sep 17, at 9:40 p.m. at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA. The game will be broadcast on the YES channel. The forecast predicts overcast clouds with a high of 61 degrees.

Pitchers Luis Gil and Bryan Woo are set to start for the Yankees and Mariners, respectively. Gil’s NRFI/YRFI record stands at 22-4, while Woo’s record is 16-3. FanDuel Sportsbook offers this game’s NRFI odds at -145 and YRFI odds at +105. These odds are crucial for MLB betting enthusiasts looking to place bets on the first inning’s outcome.

Yankees vs Mariners NRFI/YRFI odds for Sept. 17

For the upcoming MLB game between the Yankees and Mariners, the betting odds are leaning towards a NRFI, with FanDuel listing the NRFI at -145 and the YRFI at +105. This indicates a higher likelihood of no run being scored in the first inning. The implied probabilities from these Yankees odds suggest a 59.18% chance for NRFI and a 48.78% chance for YRFI, making the NRFI the more probable outcome according to DraftKings’ sportsbook.

FanDuel : NRFI -145

: NRFI -145 FanDuel: YRFI +105

The NRFI/YRFI odds for the Yankees vs Mariners are subject to change

Yankees vs. Mariners NRFI/YRFI Prediction

The Yankees and Mariners will both be vying for an early-game run in tonight’s matchup, but they’ll be hard-pressed to score against these two pitchers. Gil carries a substantial 26.8% strikeout rate, while Woo boasts a slightly lower 20.1%. Expect this to be a matchup that keeps runs at bay for the majority of this faceoff.

Yankees vs. Mariners NRFI/YRFI Prediction: NRFI (-145)

Yankees vs. Mariners Pitching Matchup

Bryan Woo (R) (SEA) Stat Luis Gil (R) (PHI) 16-3 NRFI/YRFI Record 22-4 20.1% K% 26.8% 2.5% BB% 12% 0.82 WHIP 1.17 0.94 HR/9 0.86

Luis Gil for the Yankees shows a solid WHIP of 1.17, with a K% of 26.8 and a BB% of 12. His HR/9 stands at 0.86, contributing to a NRFI/YRFI Record of 22-4. Bryan Woo of the Mariners counters with a WHIP of 0.82, a K% of 20.1, and a BB% of 2.5. His HR/9 is 0.94, boasting a NRFI/YRFI Record of 16-3. Both pitchers have demonstrated effectiveness in limiting runs, crucial for MLB betting odds.

Examining away and home stats, Gil’s WHIP slightly improves against right-handed hitters to 1.05, with a higher K% of 29.6. Woo, on the other hand, excels at home with a WHIP of 0.64 and a lower HR/9 of 0.55. Their ability to adjust to different hitters and venues plays a significant role in betting odds. Gil’s performance against left and right batters, with a WHIP of 1.31 and 1.05 respectively, and Woo’s against the same, WHIP of 0.93 and 0.72, indicate their adaptability, influencing NRFI/YRFI bets in the MLB.

Luis Gil Split Stats

Home Stat Away 28.7% K% 24.6% 12.1% BB% 12% 1.17 WHIP 1.17 0.90 HR/9 0.82

Home Stat Away 25.2% K% 29.6% 12.6% BB% 12.1% 1.31 WHIP 1.05 1.15 HR/9 0.62

Bryan Woo Split Stats

Home Stat Away 23% K% 18% 2.3% BB% 2.6% 0.64 WHIP 0.98 0.55 HR/9 1.26

Home Stat Away 19.3% K% 21.3% 2.9% BB% 2% 0.93 WHIP 0.72 1.02 HR/9 0.85

Yankees vs. Mariners NRFI/YRFI Record

Yankees NRFI: 63.33%

Yankees YRFI: 36.67%

Yankees Opponent NRFI: 72.67%

Yankees Opponent YRFI: 27.33%

Mariners NRFI: 71.33%

Mariners YRFI: 28.67%

Mariners Opponent NRFI: 78.00%

Mariners Opponent YRFI: 22.00%

Yankees Lineup vs. Bryan Woo (R)

The Yankees showcase a mixed performance against right-hand pitchers, highlighted by Juan Soto’s impressive .420 wOBA and .283 ISO, suggesting significant scoring potential. Aaron Judge stands out with a .459 wOBA and .349 ISO, indicating a high likelihood of home runs and extra-base hits. Gleyber Torres and Austin Wells contribute with lower wOBAs of .295 and .351, respectively, but their presence adds depth against right-hand pitchers. These stats are crucial for MLB betting enthusiasts analyzing potential game outcomes and odds.

Mariners Lineup vs. Luis Gil (R)

Seattle Mariners hitters like Cal Raleigh with a .336 wOBA and .201 ISO, and Randy Arozarena’s .308 wOBA and .157 ISO, show potential against right-hand pitching, though their high strikeout rates could be a concern. J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodríguez present lower wOBAs of .255 and .296, indicating challenges in capitalizing on scoring opportunities. MLB bettors looking at NRFI odds should consider these performances when assessing the Mariners’ ability to score early.

Pitcher Insights: Gil and Woo

Luis Gil’s season stats reveal a solid performance with a 26.8 K% and a WHIP of 1.17, suggesting he can limit opponent scoring chances, important for NRFI betting odds. Bryan Woo’s impressive WHIP of 0.82 and low BB% of 2.5 highlight his control and efficiency against hitters, which is vital information for MLB betting strategies focusing on early-game dynamics.