The Washington Nationals are set to play the New York Mets on Tuesday, Sep 17, at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field, New York, NY. The game features starting pitchers Mitchell Parker for the Nationals with a NRFI record of 19-8 and Tylor Megill for the Mets with a NRFI record of 7-5. NRFI and YRFI betting odds are available from FanDuel, listing YRFI at +105 and NRFI at -145. The forecast predicts overcast clouds with a high of 79°F. This matchup’s MLB betting odds and pitchers’ NRFI/YRFI records are crucial for those looking into MLB betting strategies for this game.

Nationals vs Mets NRFI/YRFI odds for Sept. 17

For the upcoming MLB game between the Nationals and Mets, betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook show a preference for NRFI at -132, indicating a higher probability that the first inning will not see any runs. Conversely, YRFI odds are set at +104, suggesting a lower probability for a run in the first inning. Calculating these Mets odds into probabilities, NRFI stands at approximately 59.2%, while YRFI is at around 48.8%.

FanDuel YRFI : +104

: +104 FanDuel NRFI: -132

The NRFI/YRFI odds for the Nationals vs Mets are subject to change

Nationals vs. Mets NRFI/YRFI Prediction

Although his strikeout percentage is consistently strong, Tylor Megill presents almost an even NRFI/YRFI record with his limited outings this year. Mitchell Parker, meanwhile, holds only a 21.2% strikeout percentage at home, leaving plenty of room for each batting lineup to capitalize on these pitchers early on in tonight’s game.

Nationals vs. Mets NRFI/YRFI Prediction: YRFI (+105)

Nationals vs. Mets Pitching Matchup

Tylor Megill (R) (NYM) Stat Mitchell Parker (L) (WSH) 7-5 NRFI/YRFI Record 19-8 26.1% K% 20.6% 9.3% BB% 6.3% 1.32 WHIP 1.27 0.87 HR/9 1.07

Mitchell Parker for the Nationals boasts a WHIP of 1.27, a K% of 20.6, and a HR/9 of 1.07, with a NRFI/YRFI record of 19-8. Tylor Megill of the Mets counters with a WHIP of 1.32, a K% of 26.1, and a HR/9 of 0.87, alongside a NRFI/YRFI record of 7-5. Both pitchers demonstrate strong capabilities in strikeouts and maintaining low home run rates, crucial for NRFI/YRFI betting odds in the upcoming game.

Looking at venue performance, Parker has shown a WHIP of 1.61 away, with a K% of 19.9 and HR/9 of 0.92. Megill, on the other hand, has a home WHIP of 1.29, with a K% of 24.3 and HR/9 of 0.95. Against left and right-hand hitters, Parker and Megill have adjusted their strategies effectively, with Parker showing a better WHIP of 1.24 against righties and Megill a WHIP of 1.10. These stats highlight their adaptability and potential impact on MLB betting odds for the game.

Mitchell Parker Split Stats

Home Stat Away 21.2% K% 19.9% 3.8% BB% 9.4% 1.03 WHIP 1.61 1.19 HR/9 0.92

vs Left Stat vs Right 26% K% 19.3% 4.5% BB% 7.1% 1.36 WHIP 1.24 0.25 HR/9 1.35

Tylor Megill Split Stats

Home Stat Away 24.3% K% 28.8% 8.9% BB% 9.9% 1.29 WHIP 1.36 0.95 HR/9 0.74

vs Left Stat vs Right 28.2% K% 25.8% 12% BB% 7% 1.53 WHIP 1.10 0.86 HR/9 0.87

Nationals vs. Mets NRFI/YRFI Record

Nationals NRFI: 80.00%

Nationals YRFI: 20.00%

Nationals Opponent NRFI: 76.67%

Nationals Opponent YRFI: 23.33%

Mets NRFI: 76.00%

Mets YRFI: 24.00%

Mets Opponent NRFI: 80.00%

Mets Opponent YRFI: 20.00%

Nationals Lineup vs. Tylor Megill (R)

The Nationals show promise with CJ Abrams and James Wood leading the charge against right-handed pitching, showcasing a .343 and .315 wOBA respectively. Abrams brings power with a .183 ISO, while Wood offers a balanced approach with an 8.6% walk rate. Andrés Chaparro stands out with a .463 wOBA and a .344 ISO in a smaller sample size, indicating potential for significant impact. The Nationals’ ability to draw walks and hit for power, with a collective approach resulting in a mix of strikeouts and base-on-balls, positions them as a threat. This lineup’s performance against right-hand pitchers, considering their wOBA and ISO, hints at possible scoring opportunities against Megill.

Mets Lineup vs. Mitchell Parker (L)

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso are key figures for the Mets against left-handed pitching, with Lindor boasting a .355 wOBA and Alonso a .335 wOBA and a .212 ISO. Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Martinez add depth, despite higher strikeout rates, they maintain respectable wOBAs of .315 and .304 respectively. The combination of power and patience, highlighted by Alonso’s 11.3% walk rate and Lindor’s .201 ISO, suggests the Mets could exploit Parker’s left-hand pitching vulnerabilities. The Mets’ hitters show a blend of power and on-base skills, potentially challenging Parker’s control and home run allowance.

Pitcher Performance Insights

Mitchell Parker’s season stats reveal a struggle with control, indicated by a 6.3% walk rate and a 1.27 WHIP, but he maintains a solid strikeout rate of 20.6%. Tylor Megill counters with a higher strikeout rate of 26.1% and a slightly higher WHIP of 1.32, showing effectiveness but also vulnerability with a 9.3% walk rate. Both pitchers face challenges against lineups that can exploit their weaknesses, particularly in terms of home run susceptibility and walks, setting the stage for a matchup where batters’ power and patience could be decisive factors in the MLB betting odds.