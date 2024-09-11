Sportsbooks
Mets vs Blue Jays NRFI/YRFI Preview (9/11/24): Odds, Prediction & Stats

Written By: Editorial Team
Published: Sep 11, 2024
Updated: Sep 12, 2024
Ian St. Clair
Fact checked by Ian St. Clair

The Mets face the Blue Jays at 3:07 p.m. ET today at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Sean Manaea, with a NRFI record of 24-4, will pitch for the Mets against Bowden Francis, who has a NRFI record of 6-4, for the Blue Jays. The weather forecast predicts 68°F with scattered clouds. According to FanDuel, Mets odds for NRFI are -128, and YRFI odds are +100. This game is scheduled to be broadcast on MLBN.

Mets vs Blue Jays NRFI/YRFI odds for Sept. 11

The upcoming MLB game featuring the Mets and the Blue Jays presents intriguing NRFI/YRFI odds for bettors. FanDuel Sportsbook lists the odds for NRFI at -128, indicating a higher likelihood of no run being scored in the first inning. Conversely, YRFI odds are set at +100, suggesting a slightly less probable scenario where a run is scored.

  • FanDuel: NRFI -128
  • FanDuel: YRFI +100

The NRFI/YRFI odds for the Mets vs Blue Jays are subject to change

Mets vs. Blue Jays NRFI/YRFI prediction today

In the first two games of this series, the NRFI is 1-1. For the Mets, Sean Manaea has been stellar in the first frame with a NRFI record of 24-4. Bowden Francis for the Blue Jays has a smaller sample size but has been decent at 6-4. At least in the first inning today, both teams will struggle to get across the plate.

Mets vs Blue Jays NRFI/YRFI prediction: NRFI (-128)

Mets vs. Blue Jays pitching matchup for Wednesday

Sean Manaea (L) (NYM)StatBowden Francis (R) (TOR)
24-4NRFI/YRFI record6-4
24.6%K%23.7%
8.4%BB%5.6%
1.10WHIP0.99
1.03HR/91.59

Sean Manaea for the Mets showcases a solid season with a WHIP of 1.10, K% of 24.6, BB% of 8.4, and HR/9 at 1.03. His NRFI/YRFI Record stands impressively at 24-4, indicating strong early innings performance. Bowden Francis of the Blue Jays counters with a WHIP of 0.99, K% of 23.7, BB% of 5.6, and a slightly higher HR/9 of 1.59, alongside a NRFI/YRFI Record of 6-4. Both pitchers exhibit strong control and strikeout capabilities, crucial for NRFI/YRFI bets.

Examining venue and batter matchups, Manaea’s WHIP against right-handers drops to 1.05, with a K% increase to 24.1, suggesting efficiency in such matchups. Francis shines at home with a WHIP of 1.10 and a K% of 24.5, indicating formidable presence at his home mound. Their performances against opposite-handed batters and at respective venues provide valuable insights for Mets odds and NRFI/YRFI predictions.

Sean Manaea Split Stats

AwayStatHome
21.1%K%28.2%
9.2%BB%7.7%
1.15WHIP1.05
0.70HR/91.36
vs LeftStatvs Right
30.5%K%24.1%
7.6%BB%9%
1.30WHIP1.05
1.76HR/90.85

Bowden Francis Split Stats

AwayStatHome
23.1%K%24.5%
5.5%BB%5.6%
0.92WHIP1.10
1.62HR/91.56
vs LeftStatvs Right
17.4%K%29.9%
6.8%BB%4.5%
1.05WHIP0.94
1.62HR/91.58

Mets vs. Blue Jays NRFI/YRFI Record

  • Mets NRFI: 75.86%
  • Mets YRFI: 24.14%
  • Mets Opponent NRFI: 79.31%
  • Mets Opponent YRFI: 20.69%
  • Blue Jays NRFI: 73.97%
  • Blue Jays YRFI: 26.03%
  • Blue Jays Opponent NRFI: 71.23%
  • Blue Jays Opponent YRFI: 28.77%

Projected starting pitchers and stats are pulled from Sportsdata.io

Mets Lineup vs. Bowden Francis (R)

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso present significant power threats against right-hand pitchers, with ISOs of .290 and .273, respectively, enhancing Mets odds. Mark Vientos stands out with a .434 wOBA and a .287 ISO, indicating potential for high-impact hits. The lineup showcases a balanced mix of contact and power, evidenced by Lindor’s .371 wOBA and Nimmo’s ability to get on base, despite a higher strikeout rate of 26.9%.

Blue Jays Lineup vs. Sean Manaea (L)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer are key components against left-hand pitchers, with Guerrero Jr. posting a .394 wOBA and .220 ISO, and Springer a .310 wOBA and .177 ISO. Despite Daulton Varsho’s higher strikeout rate of 33.2%, his .202 ISO suggests potential for impactful hits. Alejandro Kirk’s discipline at the plate is reflected in his 10.4% walk rate and lower strikeout rate of 13.2%, contributing to a solid foundation for the Blue Jays’ offense.

