The Mets face the Blue Jays at 3:07 p.m. ET today at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Sean Manaea, with a NRFI record of 24-4, will pitch for the Mets against Bowden Francis, who has a NRFI record of 6-4, for the Blue Jays. The weather forecast predicts 68°F with scattered clouds. According to FanDuel, Mets odds for NRFI are -128, and YRFI odds are +100. This game is scheduled to be broadcast on MLBN.
Mets vs Blue Jays NRFI/YRFI odds for Sept. 11
The upcoming MLB game featuring the Mets and the Blue Jays presents intriguing NRFI/YRFI odds for bettors. FanDuel Sportsbook lists the odds for NRFI at -128, indicating a higher likelihood of no run being scored in the first inning. Conversely, YRFI odds are set at +100, suggesting a slightly less probable scenario where a run is scored.
- FanDuel: NRFI -128
- FanDuel: YRFI +100
Mets vs. Blue Jays NRFI/YRFI prediction today
In the first two games of this series, the NRFI is 1-1. For the Mets, Sean Manaea has been stellar in the first frame with a NRFI record of 24-4. Bowden Francis for the Blue Jays has a smaller sample size but has been decent at 6-4. At least in the first inning today, both teams will struggle to get across the plate.
Mets vs Blue Jays NRFI/YRFI prediction: NRFI (-128)
Mets vs. Blue Jays pitching matchup for Wednesday
|Sean Manaea (L) (NYM)
|Stat
|Bowden Francis (R) (TOR)
|24-4
|NRFI/YRFI record
|6-4
|24.6%
|K%
|23.7%
|8.4%
|BB%
|5.6%
|1.10
|WHIP
|0.99
|1.03
|HR/9
|1.59
Sean Manaea for the Mets showcases a solid season with a WHIP of 1.10, K% of 24.6, BB% of 8.4, and HR/9 at 1.03. His NRFI/YRFI Record stands impressively at 24-4, indicating strong early innings performance. Bowden Francis of the Blue Jays counters with a WHIP of 0.99, K% of 23.7, BB% of 5.6, and a slightly higher HR/9 of 1.59, alongside a NRFI/YRFI Record of 6-4. Both pitchers exhibit strong control and strikeout capabilities, crucial for NRFI/YRFI bets.
Examining venue and batter matchups, Manaea’s WHIP against right-handers drops to 1.05, with a K% increase to 24.1, suggesting efficiency in such matchups. Francis shines at home with a WHIP of 1.10 and a K% of 24.5, indicating formidable presence at his home mound. Their performances against opposite-handed batters and at respective venues provide valuable insights for Mets odds and NRFI/YRFI predictions.
Sean Manaea Split Stats
|Away
|Stat
|Home
|21.1%
|K%
|28.2%
|9.2%
|BB%
|7.7%
|1.15
|WHIP
|1.05
|0.70
|HR/9
|1.36
|vs Left
|Stat
|vs Right
|30.5%
|K%
|24.1%
|7.6%
|BB%
|9%
|1.30
|WHIP
|1.05
|1.76
|HR/9
|0.85
Bowden Francis Split Stats
|Away
|Stat
|Home
|23.1%
|K%
|24.5%
|5.5%
|BB%
|5.6%
|0.92
|WHIP
|1.10
|1.62
|HR/9
|1.56
|vs Left
|Stat
|vs Right
|17.4%
|K%
|29.9%
|6.8%
|BB%
|4.5%
|1.05
|WHIP
|0.94
|1.62
|HR/9
|1.58
Mets vs. Blue Jays NRFI/YRFI Record
- Mets NRFI: 75.86%
- Mets YRFI: 24.14%
- Mets Opponent NRFI: 79.31%
- Mets Opponent YRFI: 20.69%
- Blue Jays NRFI: 73.97%
- Blue Jays YRFI: 26.03%
- Blue Jays Opponent NRFI: 71.23%
- Blue Jays Opponent YRFI: 28.77%
Mets Lineup vs. Bowden Francis (R)
Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso present significant power threats against right-hand pitchers, with ISOs of .290 and .273, respectively, enhancing Mets odds. Mark Vientos stands out with a .434 wOBA and a .287 ISO, indicating potential for high-impact hits. The lineup showcases a balanced mix of contact and power, evidenced by Lindor’s .371 wOBA and Nimmo’s ability to get on base, despite a higher strikeout rate of 26.9%.
Blue Jays Lineup vs. Sean Manaea (L)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer are key components against left-hand pitchers, with Guerrero Jr. posting a .394 wOBA and .220 ISO, and Springer a .310 wOBA and .177 ISO. Despite Daulton Varsho’s higher strikeout rate of 33.2%, his .202 ISO suggests potential for impactful hits. Alejandro Kirk’s discipline at the plate is reflected in his 10.4% walk rate and lower strikeout rate of 13.2%, contributing to a solid foundation for the Blue Jays’ offense.