The Mets face the Blue Jays at 3:07 p.m. ET today at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Sean Manaea, with a NRFI record of 24-4, will pitch for the Mets against Bowden Francis, who has a NRFI record of 6-4, for the Blue Jays. The weather forecast predicts 68°F with scattered clouds. According to FanDuel, Mets odds for NRFI are -128, and YRFI odds are +100. This game is scheduled to be broadcast on MLBN.

Mets vs Blue Jays NRFI/YRFI odds for Sept. 11

The upcoming MLB game featuring the Mets and the Blue Jays presents intriguing NRFI/YRFI odds for bettors. FanDuel Sportsbook lists the odds for NRFI at -128, indicating a higher likelihood of no run being scored in the first inning. Conversely, YRFI odds are set at +100, suggesting a slightly less probable scenario where a run is scored.

FanDuel : NRFI -128

: NRFI -128 FanDuel: YRFI +100

The NRFI/YRFI odds for the Mets vs Blue Jays are subject to change

Mets vs. Blue Jays NRFI/YRFI prediction today

In the first two games of this series, the NRFI is 1-1. For the Mets, Sean Manaea has been stellar in the first frame with a NRFI record of 24-4. Bowden Francis for the Blue Jays has a smaller sample size but has been decent at 6-4. At least in the first inning today, both teams will struggle to get across the plate.

Mets vs Blue Jays NRFI/YRFI prediction: NRFI (-128)

Mets vs. Blue Jays pitching matchup for Wednesday

Sean Manaea (L) (NYM) Stat Bowden Francis (R) (TOR) 24-4 NRFI/YRFI record 6-4 24.6% K% 23.7% 8.4% BB% 5.6% 1.10 WHIP 0.99 1.03 HR/9 1.59

Sean Manaea for the Mets showcases a solid season with a WHIP of 1.10, K% of 24.6, BB% of 8.4, and HR/9 at 1.03. His NRFI/YRFI Record stands impressively at 24-4, indicating strong early innings performance. Bowden Francis of the Blue Jays counters with a WHIP of 0.99, K% of 23.7, BB% of 5.6, and a slightly higher HR/9 of 1.59, alongside a NRFI/YRFI Record of 6-4. Both pitchers exhibit strong control and strikeout capabilities, crucial for NRFI/YRFI bets.

Examining venue and batter matchups, Manaea’s WHIP against right-handers drops to 1.05, with a K% increase to 24.1, suggesting efficiency in such matchups. Francis shines at home with a WHIP of 1.10 and a K% of 24.5, indicating formidable presence at his home mound. Their performances against opposite-handed batters and at respective venues provide valuable insights for Mets odds and NRFI/YRFI predictions.

Sean Manaea Split Stats

Away Stat Home 21.1% K% 28.2% 9.2% BB% 7.7% 1.15 WHIP 1.05 0.70 HR/9 1.36

vs Left Stat vs Right 30.5% K% 24.1% 7.6% BB% 9% 1.30 WHIP 1.05 1.76 HR/9 0.85

Bowden Francis Split Stats

Away Stat Home 23.1% K% 24.5% 5.5% BB% 5.6% 0.92 WHIP 1.10 1.62 HR/9 1.56

vs Left Stat vs Right 17.4% K% 29.9% 6.8% BB% 4.5% 1.05 WHIP 0.94 1.62 HR/9 1.58

Mets vs. Blue Jays NRFI/YRFI Record

Mets NRFI: 75.86%

Mets YRFI: 24.14%

Mets Opponent NRFI: 79.31%

Mets Opponent YRFI: 20.69%

Blue Jays NRFI: 73.97%

Blue Jays YRFI: 26.03%

Blue Jays Opponent NRFI: 71.23%

Blue Jays Opponent YRFI: 28.77%

Projected starting pitchers and stats are pulled from Sportsdata.io

Mets Lineup vs. Bowden Francis (R)

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso present significant power threats against right-hand pitchers, with ISOs of .290 and .273, respectively, enhancing Mets odds. Mark Vientos stands out with a .434 wOBA and a .287 ISO, indicating potential for high-impact hits. The lineup showcases a balanced mix of contact and power, evidenced by Lindor’s .371 wOBA and Nimmo’s ability to get on base, despite a higher strikeout rate of 26.9%.

Blue Jays Lineup vs. Sean Manaea (L)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer are key components against left-hand pitchers, with Guerrero Jr. posting a .394 wOBA and .220 ISO, and Springer a .310 wOBA and .177 ISO. Despite Daulton Varsho’s higher strikeout rate of 33.2%, his .202 ISO suggests potential for impactful hits. Alejandro Kirk’s discipline at the plate is reflected in his 10.4% walk rate and lower strikeout rate of 13.2%, contributing to a solid foundation for the Blue Jays’ offense.