The Kansas City Royals are set to play the New York Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET today at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The weather forecast predicts few clouds with a high of 80 degrees. Seth Lugo, with a NRFI record of 25-4, and Marcus Stroman, holding a NRFI record of 17-10, are the pitchers for this matchup. NRFI/YRFI odds are placed at FanDuel with YRFI at -122 and NRFI at -104. Yankees odds and game details are crucial for bettors focusing on the NRFI/YRFI market.

Royals vs Yankees NRFI/YRFI odds for 9/10/24

Today’s game between the Royals and Yankees shows FanDuel Sportsbook offering odds for NRFI at -122 and YRFI at -104. These odds indicate a slightly higher chance of no run being scored in the first inning, according to Yankees odds.

The NRFI/YRFI odds for the Royals vs Yankees are subject to change.

Royals vs. Yankees NRFI/YRFI prediction today

NY sports betting apps seem to think no run will be scored in today’s game at Yankee Stadium. Yes, Seth Lugo has a really good NRFI record entering tonight’s game, but New York’s lineup is a steep challenge for any pitcher. Here’s thinking Juan Soto and/or Aaron Judge get a run in the first inning.

Royals vs Yankees NRFI/YRFI prediction: YRFI (-104)

Royals vs. Yankees pitching matchup for Tuesday

Seth Lugo (R) (KC) Stat Marcus Stroman (R) (NYY) 25-4 NRFI/YRFI record 17-10 20.7% K% 16.3% 5.9% BB% 9% 1.11 WHIP 1.42 0.73 HR/9 1.13

Seth Lugo for the Royals shows a solid NRFI/YRFI record of 25-4, with a WHIP of 1.11, K% of 20.7, BB% of 5.9, and HR/9 of 0.73. Marcus Stroman of the Yankees counters with a NRFI/YRFI record of 17-10, a WHIP of 1.42, K% of 16.3, BB% related to Yankees odds, BB% of 9, and HR/9 of 1.13. Both pitchers present strong NRFI/YRFI potential, but Lugo’s lower WHIP and HR/9 indicate a tighter control over allowing runs.

Lugo’s performance against right-hand hitters is notable with a WHIP of 0.95 and HR/9 of 0.88, suggesting effectiveness in limiting base runners and home runs. Stroman, playing at home, has a WHIP of 1.33 and HR/9 of 1.78, indicating potential vulnerabilities in Yankee Stadium. With these stats, Yankees odds and NRFI/YRFI bettors should consider the pitchers’ performance against opposing lineups’ handedness and home/away splits for informed betting.

Seth Lugo Split Stats

Away Stat Home 23.1% K% 18.5% 6% BB% 5.8% 1.08 WHIP 1.14 0.79 HR/9 0.66

vs Left Stat vs Right 22.4% K% 19.6% 7.5% BB% 4.2% 1.28 WHIP 0.95 0.57 HR/9 0.88

Marcus Stroman Split Stats

Away Stat Home 11.5% K% 20.8% 9.9% BB% 8.2% 1.52 WHIP 1.33 0.40 HR/9 1.78

vs Left Stat vs Right 14.9% K% 19% 9.6% BB% 9.2% 1.50 WHIP 1.36 1.17 HR/9 1.10

Royals vs. Yankees NRFI/YRFI Record

Royals NRFI: 71.72%

Royals YRFI: 28.28%

Royals Opponent NRFI: 77.93%

Royals Opponent YRFI: 22.07%

Yankees NRFI: 62.50%

Yankees YRFI: 37.50%

Yankees Opponent NRFI: 71.53%

Yankees Opponent YRFI: 28.47%

Projected starting pitchers and stats are pulled from Sportsdata.io

Royals Lineup vs. Marcus Stroman (R)

With Bobby Witt Jr. leading the charge, showcasing a .421 wOBA and .280 ISO against right-hand pitchers, the Royals present a formidable lineup. Tommy Pham and Salvador Perez add depth, both having respectable wOBAs of .306 and .328 respectively, against similar throwhand pitchers. Michael Massey’s .311 wOBA and .186 ISO indicate potential for impactful plays, making the Royals’ offense one to watch.

Yankees Lineup vs. Seth Lugo (R)

Juan Soto and Aaron Judge are key power hitters for the Yankees, with Soto boasting a .433 wOBA and .301 ISO, while Judge impresses with a .461 wOBA and .357 ISO against righties. Gleyber Torres and Austin Wells round out the lineup with solid on-base capabilities and slugging, presenting a challenge for opposing pitchers. Yankees odds may be influenced by their strong performance against right-hand pitchers.

Royals vs Yankees pitchers’ performance

Seth Lugo has maintained a commendable WHIP of 1.11 and a low HR/9 rate of 0.73, indicating efficiency in handling hitters of both sides. Marcus Stroman, despite a higher WHIP of 1.42 and HR/9 of 1.13, presents a mixed challenge, with his experience potentially playing a key role in the game’s outcome.