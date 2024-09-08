FanDuel Sportsbook NY has introduced a welcome bonus specifically designed for new users this NFL season. By betting just $5, participants can unlock $200 in bonus bets, alongside an additional offer of 3 weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket. This deal is accessible through a promo code, which can be claimed directly. This promo ensures bettors are equipped with a substantial starting advantage, optimizing their initial experience without a traditional join bonus. For those looking to dive into NFL sports betting, this FanDuel promo serves as an enticing entry point.

FanDuel New York Promo: Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Sportsbook introduces a unique offer for New York sportsbook enthusiasts. No promo code is required—click to claim this exclusive New York sportsbook promo. Start with a minimum deposit of $10 at FanDuel. To activate the welcome bonus, place your first bet of at least $5. Upon wagering $5, FanDuel credits your account with $200 in bonus bets plus 3 weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket, irrespective of the bet’s outcome. These bonus bets expire 14 days after issuance. Ensure to use them within this period to avoid forfeiture. This offer stands out as it provides value regardless of the game’s result. Bonus bets allow for further engagement with a variety of sports markets without additional risk. Remember, the initial $10 deposit is necessary, but only $5 is needed to unlock the welcome promo. Withdrawals are permissible for winnings derived from wagering the bonus bets.

How To Claim Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket To claim this offer, new users can start by clicking any link on this page to sign up for a FanDuel account. You’ll need to provide personal details like name, address, phone number, email, and Social Security Number for identity verification. This is a standard procedure for safety and takes only a few minutes. After signing up, the next step is to deposit into your FanDuel account. A minimum of $10 is required. Then, place your first bet with a minimum of $5. Following these steps, you can enjoy NFL games while waiting for your bonus bets. Remember, the bonus bets from the FanDuel promo need to be used within 14 days. They are available for any wager on FanDuel.