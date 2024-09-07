Reds vs. Mets No Run First Inning/Yes Run First Inning Sept. 7

The Cincinnati Reds are set to play the New York Mets on Saturday, Sep 7, at 2:10 p.m. at Citi Field in New York. The forecast predicts light rain with a high of 73 degrees. Jakob Junis, with a NRFI record of 2-0, will face Jose Quintana, who holds an NRFI/YRFI record of 18-9. Mets betting odds for this game at BetMGM are YRFI at -110 and NRFI at -120. This information is crucial for those interested in MLB betting, providing insights into the odds and pitcher performance related to the NRFI/YRFI market.

Reds vs. Mets NRFI/YRFI odds

For the upcoming MLB game between the Reds and Mets, BetMGM SportsBook lists the odds, showing a slight preference towards YRFI at -110, compared to NRFI at -120. This translates to implied probabilities, with YRFI having a 56.52% chance of occurring, while NRFI stands at a 51.22% probability. Betting trends in MLB suggest a close expectation on the first inning outcome.

BetMGM YRFI : -110

: -110 BetMGM NRFI: -120

Reds vs. Mets NRFI/YRFI Prediction

The early innings of Sunday’s game between Cincinnati and New York could go either way. Jose Quintana boasts twice as many no-run first innings as yes-runs this season. Meanwhile, Jakob Junis enters this faceoff as a relative unknown when it comes to his early-inning efficiency.

Reds vs. Mets NRFI/YRFI Prediction: NRFI (-120)

Reds vs. Mets Pitching Matchup

​​

Jose Quintana (L) (NYM) Stat Jakob Junis (R) (CIN) 18-9 NRFI/YRFI Record 2-0 17.6% K% 18.4% 8.9% BB% 3.2% 1.32 WHIP 0.98 1.36 HR/9 1.17

Jakob Junis for the Reds shows a WHIP of 0.98, a K% of 18.4, BB% of 3.2, and HR/9 of 1.17, alongside a NRFI/YRFI record of 2-0. Jose Quintana from the Mets counters with a WHIP of 1.32, K% of 17.6, BB% of 8.9, HR/9 of 1.36, and a NRFI/YRFI record of 18-9. Both pitchers exhibit control and strikeout capabilities crucial for MLB betting odds.

Junis, playing for the Reds, has better performance against right-hand hitters with a WHIP of 1.04 and HR/9 of 0.69, indicating effectiveness in limiting base runners and home runs. Quintana’s stats reveal a slight advantage at home with a WHIP of 1.29 and HR/9 of 2.18, essential for betting considerations. Their performances against left and right-hand hitters and in different venues provide valuable insights for MLB odds.

Jakob Junis Split Stats

Away Stat Home 19.6% K% 17% 5.9% BB% 3.8% 0.82 WHIP 1.10 0.68 HR/9 2.13

vs Left Stat vs Right 21.6% K% 17% 2.7% BB% 3.8% 0.90 WHIP 1.04 1.80 HR/9 0.69

Jose Quintana Split Stats

Away Stat Home 18.4% K% 16.9% 8.2% BB% 9.6% 1.29 WHIP 1.35 2.18 HR/9 0.60

vs Left Stat vs Right 16.4% K% 18.3% 6.7% BB% 9.8% 1.29 WHIP 1.33 1.74 HR/9 1.26

Reds vs. Mets NRFI/YRFI Record

Reds NRFI: 73.24%

Reds YRFI: 26.76%

Reds Opponent NRFI: 74.65%

Reds Opponent YRFI: 25.35%

Mets NRFI: 75.89%

Mets YRFI: 24.11%

Mets Opponent NRFI: 78.72%

Mets Opponent YRFI: 21.28%

Reds Lineup vs. Jose Quintana (L)

Jonathan India and Tyler Stephenson lead the charge against left-hand pitchers with solid performances, showcasing a .318 and .340 wOBA respectively. Elly De La Cruz stands out with a .378 wOBA and a high .253 ISO, indicating potential for significant impact against Quintana’s pitching. The Reds’ hitters collectively present a challenge with their ability to draw walks and hit for power, as seen in their ISO numbers.

Mets Lineup vs. Jakob Junis (R)

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso are key against right-hand pitching, with Lindor’s .373 wOBA and Alonso’s .358 wOBA and .274 ISO highlighting their threat. Mark Vientos shows exceptional promise with a .438 wOBA and .290 ISO, suggesting he could exploit Junis’s weaknesses. The Mets’ lineup showcases a blend of contact and power that could test Junis, especially considering his HR/9 and WHIP stats, offering valuable odds information for MLB bettors.

Both pitchers face formidable opponents. Quintana’s WHIP and HR/9 indicate vulnerability against the Reds’ power hitters, while Junis’s performance suggests challenges against the Mets’ balanced attack.