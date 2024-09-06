The New York Yankees are set to play the Chicago Cubs at 2:20 p.m. ET today at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The game is scheduled to be aired on YES. The weather forecast predicts light rain with a high of 69°F. Luis Gil, with an NRFI/YRFI record of 20-4, pitches for the Yankees, while Jordan Wicks, holding an NRFI/YRFI record of 6-1, will take the mound for the Cubs. NRFI odds are listed at -125, and YRFI odds are at -102, according to FanDuel. This information is crucial for understanding NRFI/YRFI betting opportunities for this matchup.

Yankees vs Cubs NRFI/YRFI odds for 9/6/24

For today’s game between the Yankees and Cubs, the NRFI odds and YRFI odds at NY sportsbooks are drawing attention. FanDuel Sportsbook has set the odds at -105 for YRFI and -130 for NRFI, indicating a leaning towards NRFI. The implied probabilities suggest a 56.52% chance for NRFI and a 51.22% chance for YRFI, highlighting a slight preference for no runs in the first inning.

MLB odds are subject to change for Yankees vs Cubs

Yankees vs. Cubs NRFI/YRFI prediction today

The Yankees have one of the best lineups in MLB. And that’s especially true for the top of the order. Cubs starter Jordan Wicks has a NRFI record of 6-1, but that’s a small sample size. Facing Juan Soto and Aaron Judge in the first inning is a test for any pitcher. Luis Gil should be able to take care of Chicago in the first inning but look for a run in the first inning.

Yankees vs Cubs NRFi/YRFI prediction: YRFI (-102)

Yankees vs. Cubs pitching matchup for Friday

Luis Gil (R) (NYY) Stat Jordan Wicks (L) (CHC) 20-4 NRFI/YRFI record 6-1 26.7% K% 21.2% 12.2% BB% 6.6% 1.20 WHIP 1.36 0.87 HR/9 0.55

Luis Gil for the Yankees shows a solid season with a WHIP of 1.20, K% at 26.7, BB% at 12.2, and HR/9 at 0.87. His NRFI/YRFI record stands at 20-4, indicating a strong early innings performance. Gil’s effectiveness against right-hand hitters is notable, with a K% of 30 and a lower WHIP of 1.03, enhancing his NFRI odds.

Jordan Wicks of the Cubs counters with a WHIP of 1.36, K% at 21.2, BB% at 6.6, and an impressive HR/9 of 0.55. Wicks holds a NRFI/YRFI record of 6-1, suggesting reliability in the first innings. His performance against right-hand hitters, with a K% of 24.5 and WHIP of 1.22, contributes positively toward the Cubs’ YRFI odds.

Both pitchers have demonstrated strengths in key areas relevant to NRFI/YRFI betting. Gil’s strikeout ability and Wicks’ control and low home run rate are critical factors to consider for bettors looking at NFRI and YRFI odds in the upcoming Yankees vs. Cubs game.

Luis Gil Split Stats

Away Stat Home 23.% K% 29.2% 12.2% BB% 12.3% 1.24 WHIP 1.15 0.91 HR/9 0.83

vs Left Stat vs Right 24.7% K% 30% 13.1% BB% 12.1% 1.38 WHIP 1.03 1.10 HR/9 0.67

Jordan Wicks Split Stats

Away Stat Home 19.2% K% 25% 9.1% BB% 1.9% 1.50 WHIP 1.14 0.44 HR/9 073

vs Left Stat vs Right 15% K% 24.5% 10% BB% 5.7% 1.83 WHIP 1.22 0.00 HR/9 0.71

Yankees vs. Cubs NRFI/YRFI Record

Yankees NRFI: 62.14%

Yankees YRFI: 37.86%

Yankees Opponent NRFI: 72.14%

Yankees Opponent YRFI: 27.86%

Cubs NRFI: 76.43%

Cubs YRFI: 23.57%

Cubs Opponent NRFI: 79.29%

Cubs Opponent YRFI: 20.71%

Projected starting pitchers and stats are pulled from Sportsdata.io

Yankees Lineup vs. Jordan Wicks (L)

Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton show promising potential against left-handed pitchers with their solid wOBA and ISO numbers, indicating the Yankees could capitalize early. Juan Soto, despite being a lefty, presents a significant threat with a .440 wOBA and .307 ISO, enhancing the Yankees’ NFRI odds against Wicks. Wicks, with a WHIP of 1.36 and a HR/9 of 0.55, may find it challenging against the Yankees’ power hitters.

Cubs Lineup vs. Luis Gil (R)

The Cubs’ lineup, featuring Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki, shows a balanced performance with moderate wOBA and ISO against right-hand pitchers, suggesting potential for early scoring. Cody Bellinger, despite a lower .309 wOBA, could impact Gil’s 1.20 WHIP and .87 HR/9 stats. Gil’s 26.7 K% and 12.2 BB% indicate he can be both dominant and vulnerable, which could influence YRFI odds in this matchup.