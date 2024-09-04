The New York Yankees will face the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Sep 4, at 6:05 p.m. The game will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. The moneyline for both teams varies between the favorite and underdog at NY sports betting apps. The game will be broadcast on YES.

Yankees vs. Rangers pregame odds for Wednesday, Sept. 4

Most NY sportsbooks have the Yankees and Rangers evenly matched for tonight’s game, with moneyline odds reflecting a close contest. The over/under is set around 8.5 to 9.0 runs, suggesting moderate scoring expectations. Bettors can find slight variations in Yankees odds across different sportsbooks, which can be crucial for maximizing value.

FanDuel : Yankees -116, Rangers -102, over/under 8.5

BetMGM: Yankees -105, Rangers -115, over/under 9.0

Yankees vs. Rangers projected starting lineups today

Yankees starting lineup

2B Gleyber Torres (R) RF Juan Soto (L) CF Aaron Judge (R) C Austin Wells (L) DH Giancarlo Stanton (R) 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) 1B Anthony Rizzo (L) SS Anthony Volpe (R) LF Alex Verdugo (L)

Rangers starting lineup

2B Marcus Semien (R) SS Corey Seager (L) DH Josh Smith (L) RF Adolis García (R) 1B Nathaniel Lowe (L) 3B Josh Jung (R) LF Wyatt Langford (R) C Jonah Heim (S) CF Leody Taveras (S)

Yankees vs. Rangers probable starters for Wednesday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYY) Marcus Stroman (R) 10-6 3.81 1.39 16.4 9.2 (TEX) Nathan Eovaldi (R) 10-7 3.60 1.06 24.0 5.6

Yankees vs. Rangers Injuries for Sept. 4

Yankees: Jon Berti (calf), Cody Poteet (tricep), Lou Trivino (elbow) are out. Berti, Poteet, and Trivino expected to return in September.

Rangers: Max Scherzer (shoulder), Jon Gray (foot), Tyler Mahle (shoulder) are out for the season. Jacob deGrom (elbow) and Josh Sborz (shoulder) expected to return in September.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

New York Yankees team stats

The New York Yankees have an 80-59 record this season, placing them 2nd in the AL East and 3rd in the league. Their recent performance has been inconsistent, with a 4-6 record in their last 10 games and currently on a 1-game losing streak. In their last two games against the Rangers, they achieved a split, winning one and losing one. Here are the season stats for the Yankees:

Runs per game : 5.1

: 5.1 Team average : .252

: .252 Team home runs : 211

: 211 Team stolen bases : 65

: 65 Team ERA : 3.86

: 3.86 Team pitching strikeouts: 1230

Texas Rangers team stats

The Texas Rangers hold a 66-73 record, ranking them 3rd in the AL West and 12th in the league. Despite a 6-4 record in their last 10 games and currently on a 1-game winning streak, the Rangers have shown variability. In their recent matchups against the Yankees, they also secured a split. Here are the season stats for the Rangers:

Runs per game : 4.2

: 4.2 Team average : .238

: .238 Team home runs : 147

: 147 Team stolen bases : 76

: 76 Team ERA : 4.31

: 4.31 Team pitching strikeouts: 1175

Player Stats for Yankees vs. Rangers Wednesday

Anthony Volpe and Marcus Semien are the players to watch in today’s game. Volpe had 2 singles and 1 run in his last game, while Semien scored 2 runs. Recent news includes Yankees’ Nestor Cortes pitching in a relief role and Gerrit Cole starting against the Cubs. Austin Wells is day-to-day with a hand injury, and Anthony Rizzo is sitting against a left-hander.

Yankees Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Aaron Judge is the standout player for the Yankees, leading in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Jazz Chisholm Jr. also contributes significantly with stolen bases. Here are the Yankees’ leaders ahead of today’s game:

AVG Leader: Aaron Judge .324

Aaron Judge .324 HR Leader: Aaron Judge 51

Aaron Judge 51 RBI Leader: Aaron Judge 124

Aaron Judge 124 Runs Leader: Juan Soto 111

Juan Soto 111 SB Leader: Jazz Chisholm Jr. 32

Rangers Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Corey Seager leads the Rangers in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Marcus Semien is the runs leader, and Leody Taveras leads in stolen bases. Here are the Rangers’ leaders ahead of today’s game: