O’s-M-G, Alvarez Walks Off Orioles

This time, a big fly got the better of a bird.

Francisco Alvarez hit a walk off home run on a 3-0 pitch in the bottom of the ninth to give the Mets a thrilling 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Cififield Monday night.

It was the Mets’ 8th walk off win of the season and it comes at a time when they are beginning a huge 10-game stretch against teams who are on track to be in the post season.

“Feels very good, feels very good, we’re fighting to make the playoffs. I think the biggest thing is I helped the team a lot so I’m very happy with that,” a beaming Alvarez said after the game.

Alvarez, who came into the game on a 2 for 23 skid, clobbered a high fastball from Orioles reliever Seranthony Dominguez (who has been closing games for Baltimore) into left center field for his first career walk off home run to give the Mets a huge win after they squandered a 3-0 lead.

It was Alvarez’s sixth home run of the season and his first since July 26th in what has been a trying second full season for the Mets catcher. Alvarez actually missed home plate at first but went back to touch it to make it official.

“I like the at bats as of late but for him to finally hit one out of the ballpark,” Manager Carlos Mendoza said. “It’s been awhile and in that situation to give us a win, happy for him

After pinch-hitter Jesse Winker struck out, Dominguez missed on three straight pitches before unleashing a 97 MPH, four seam fastball that Alvarez, who got the green light from Mendoza, was able to jump all over for the game winner.

“I really appreciate Carlos [Mendoza] because he gives me the green light,” said Alvarez.

Mets starter David Peterson pitched a strong seven innings (3 runs, 2 earned on 6 hits with one walk and a season high tying 8 strikeouts) but was victimized by some bad luck and his error that led to an unearned run.

“I felt very consistent with all my pitches tonight,” Peterson said. “I felt like I could throw anything at any time. Like I said, trusting the defense, trusting Alvy and just being aggressive with my stuff and going after guys.”

After walking Austin Slater to start the game, Peterson got Adley Rutschman to ground into a double play and then struck out the dangerous Gunnar Henderson.

The Mets grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first on a two run home run by J.D. Martinez.

Mark Vientos singled with one out and Martinez, who was 7 for his last 41 coming into the game, drove the first pitch from Orioles starter Trevor Rogers over the right center field wall for his 13th home run of the season and his first since August 3rd when he hit a grand slam against the Angels in Anaheim.

Tyrone Taylor’s two out, RBI single in the fourth scored Pete Alonso, who had doubled to lead off the inning, to give the Mets a 3-0 lead.

The Orioles got on the board with an unearned run in the fifth.

Ramon Urias, who would have a night against Peterson, doubled with one out. On Sunday, the Mets picked off three Marlins runners but this time, Peterson’s pick off attempt at second went into centerfield to allow Urias to take third where he scored on Jackson Holliday’s ground out to first.

The Orioles tied the game in the seventh thanks to some mistakes.

Ryan Mountcastle led off with a double down the right field line and moved to third on a ground out.

Peterson struck out Colton Cowser for the second out but with Urias at the plate, the Mets left hander was called for a balk to allow Mountcastle to score the second run.

“I saw the clock was low. It’s my fault, I should’ve stepped off,” Peterson said.”

Peterson may have been rattled because on the very first pitch after the balk, Urias homered on a 90 MPH sinker to tie the game at three. The lefthander rebounded to strike out Holliday on three pitches and end his night on a strong note.

“Threw a fastball on the balk, down in the zone and we should’ve switched to something else,” Peterson said. “He [Urias] saw that and then we threw a sinker after that and he was able to hit it out.”

Peterson has quietly put together a strong stretch of pitching for the Mets rotation. In his last seven starts, Peterson is 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA and the Mets are 11-3 in his starts this season.

“I thought today was probably his best outing of the year and he’s been very good,” Mendoza said.

Jose Butto pitched a scoreless eighth and closer Edwin Diaz needed 11 pitches to retire the Orioles in the ninth and set it up for Alvarez’ game winner.

So the Mets start this crucial stretch of their season on the right foot as they moved to within a game and a half of the Braves, who were idle, for the third NL Wild Card spot.

“There’s obviously that perspective of where are we, are we in, are we out. I don’t think we’re really focused on that, I think we’re focused on the game today and tomorrow we’ll be focused on beating the Orioles,” Peterson said. “We’re taking it one day at a time, one pitch at a time, controlling what we can control and focus on what’s in front of us today and let the cards settle how they do.”

The Mets got more good news before the game on Brandon Nimmo. An MRI showed no structural damage on Nimmo’s shoulder and he’s listed as day to day.