Brave New World for the Mets

nysportsday wire

It started out as a joyous night for the Mets, who got their ace back, but the mood turned sour when he left the game with an injury.

J.D. Martinez’ grand slam keyed a 7-run inning and Kodai Senga made a bittersweet return to the mound as the Mets pounded the Braves 8-4 at Citifield Friday night for their second straight win in this four game series and their fifth in a row overall.

Senga was making his first start of the season but suffered a calf strain and had to leave the game in the sixth inning.

The Mets moved 7 games over .500 (55-48) for the first time this season and passed the Braves, who dropped their sixth straight game, to take over the top spot in the NL Wild Card race. The Mets are thriving at home as they have won 15 of their last 18 games at Citifield.

“This team has been so good at focusing on what we can control, coming out every day and not getting caught up in the outside noise,” Martinez said. “This is a team no one thought a month ago we were gonna be here so we just want to keep the vibes positive.”

The Mets loaded the bases without the benefit of a hit in the third and Martinez cashed in with his 11th home run of the season and the ninth grand slam of his career.

“I’m just trying to get a strike, I feel like if it’s in the zone, I feel I could hit it,” Martinez said. “Was fortunate enough I was able to get a good pitch.”

Tyrone Taylor led off the inning by reaching on a rare fielding error by third baseman Austin Riley, Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch and Brandon Nimmo walked setting the stage for Martinez who had been struggling coming into the game.

The Mets’ DH was 6 for 28 (.214) over his past seven games but he unloaded on a 3-1 pitch from loser Charlie Morton and cleared the yellow line in right field to give the Mets a 4-2 lead but they weren’t done.

With one out, the red hot Jeff McNeil doubled up the gap in right centerfield and scored on Mark Vientos’ 14th home run of the season.

Francisco Alvarez, who came into the game 1 for his last 15, lined his fifth home run of the season into the left field stands to cap off the Mets biggest inning of the season and knock Morton out of the game.

“Pretty good win, electric crowd. Huge inning there with so many really good at bats,” said Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza.

Martinez had three hits and four runs batted in, while Vientos had two hits and three RBIs.

Senga started strong as he struck out lead off hitter Jarred Kelenic. With two out the right hander hit Marcell Ozuna but caught Matt Olson looking to end his first inning of the season.

The only damage was a two run homer by Adam Duvall in the second inning that gave Atlanta a 2-0 lead.

The Mets ace threw 73 pitches, 52 for strikes and gave up two runs on two hits with a walk and nine strikeouts.

Senga looked good for 5 and 1/3 innings but appeared to injure his leg as he went to cover first base with one out in the sixth. The right hander got Riley on a pop out to first baseman Pete Alonso but as he ran off the mound, he grabbed his right leg and went down in pain.

The Mets trainer came out and was rubbing Senga’s calf. He was able to stand up and gingerly walk off under his own power but the Mets said he suffered a calf strain and his status is unknown. Mendoza said Senga will go for an MRI on Saturday.

“You hate to see it but it was pretty impressive watching him pitch,” Mendoza said. “The fastball, the command of his pitches, the splitter, he dominated today. You hate to see him go down like that, especially after what he’s been through the whole year.”

Eric Orze, who was called up from Triple-A Syracuse when Dedniel Nunez went on the IL, relieved Senga in the sixth and gave up a home run to Marcell Ozuna. After Matt Olson walked, Orze got Travis d’Arnaud and Eddie Rosario on fly outs to end the inning and then tossed a scoreless seventh inning.

Adam Ottavino pitched a scoreless eighth and Jake Diekman gave up Duvall’s second home run of the game to lead off the ninth but he recorded three strikeouts, including Riley swinging, to complete another big win.

During the game, the Mets announced they have acquired veteran right hand reliever Ryne Stanek from Seattle for minor league outfielder Rhylan Thomas.

Stanek, who is a free agent after the season, is 6-3, with 4.38 ERA in 46 games with 7 saves. The 8-yr veteran has been with Tampa Bay, Houston (he was a member of the 2022 World Series winning team), Miami and Seattle.

“Power arm, he’s pitched in some big games. I saw it early in his career with the Rays,” Mendoza said when asked about the acquisition. “He’s got that ability to come in late in games, playoff experience, big games. He’s a power arm, he’s 97, 98, there’s a splitter. I’ve seen him a lot, I’m glad he’s on my side now.”

Martinez was glad to see Stanek come aboard. “He’s [Stanek] got a good arm, throws hard. He’s definitely gonna help us.”