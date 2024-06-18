Six for Texas, Mets Extend Winning Streak

AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez

The hits just kept on coming.

The Mets, who had more hits than the Beatles, pounded Texas Rangers’ pitching for 22 of them enroute to a 14-2 thrashing at Globe Life Field for their sixth straight win.

Mets have won 10 of their last 12 to pull within three games of .500 and are right in the midst of a logjam, just one game behind Washington for the third and final NL Wild Card spot.

The first four batters in the Mets lineup were on fire as they combined for 11 hits.

Francisco Lindor who had 4 hits, is 6 for 10 in his last three games and has raised his average from .229 to .242 in June. Brandon Nimmo was 3 for 4 with a home run and 4 RBIs. Nimmo had his fourth consecutive multi hit game and is 10 for 17 in his last four games. J.D. Martinez was 1 for 4 and just missed a home run, while the clean up hitter, Pete Alonso was 3 for 5 with 2 runs batted in and is 6 for his last 10 with 7 RBIs in the past three games.

“Right now, we’re right in a good way,” Lindor said. “It is contagious and it seems like we are in one of those stages where everything is coming our way. We just gotta continue to ride it as long as we can.”

The bottom of the order got into the act as Francisco Alvarez and Mark Vientos each had three hits. Every player in the starting lineup, except for Tyrone Taylor, had at least one hit and every starting player except Martinez scored at least one run.

“We knew, with this offense we were capable of putting some [big] games [together], obviously today was a special one, but one through nine that’s some really good hitters,” said Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza.

The Mets got started early against Rangers starter Jon Gray, who they have had a history of success against. Coming into the game, Gray was 1-3 with a 7.41 ERA against the Mets and this game was no different.

“We were aggressive on his fastball, pitches that were right there at the plate we were ready to hit,” Mendoza said. “Laid off some of the sliders that he threw, the ones he left up we were ready to go.”

The Mets took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Lindor singled to lead off the game and went to third on a one out single by Martinez. Alonso drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single to score Lindor.

Mets put up a six spot in the second inning to break the game open.

With two on and one out, Lindor’s second hit of the game scored Vientos to give the Mets a 2-0 lead. Lindor lined a shot up the middle that nearly took Gray’s head off and was unable to be handled by Rangers shortstop Corey Seager.

Nimmo followed with a single to score Jeff McNeil. After Martinez just missed a home run to deep center field, Lindor, who had tagged up from second, scored on Alonso’s second RBI hit of the game to make it 4-0.

With two out, the next batter was D.J. Stewart who saw one pitch from Gray and drove it into the right field stands for a three run homer and a 7-0 lead.

The Rangers right hander retired the Mets in order in the third but in the fourth, Lindor led off with his third hit and Nimmo hit a two run homer to make it a 9-2 game. That was the end of a miserable night for Gray who gave up 9 runs on 11 hits in three innings plus.

Lindor and Nimmo were at it again in the fifth. With Rangers’ reliever Jonathan Hernandez on the mound, Lindor’s fourth hit was an RBI double that scored Alvarez and Nimmo’s third hit was an RBI single that plated McNeil as the Mets took a commanding 11-2 lead.

Alvarez joined the RBI party with a run scoring single in the sixth that scored Stewart to make it a very comfortable ten run lead.

Mets starter David Peterson (3-0) was beneficiary of the hit parade as he went six innings and gave up just a two run homer to Rangers’ DH Robbie Grossman in the third.

“I thought the slider was in play today, the way he used it overall througout the night,” Mendoza said. “The breaking ball, the change up, and then the four seam, the two seam. I think pitch package overall was really good and for him to go six innings, it was good.”

In the eighth, Alvarez’ third hit scored Taylor and McNeil’s RBI fielder’s choice completed the scoring.

A week ago, there was talk of moving players, but a week later, the players are moving and the Mets are playing good ball. They’ll look to keep it going tonight against the defending World Champions who are experiencing the year after blues.